2023 NFL Draft: Why Bears Picked Gervon Dexter at No. 53

Bears bet Dexter's best football is ahead of him with No. 53 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One day after bolstering their offensive line by selecting Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick, the Bears returned to the trenches at No. 53, just on the other side of the ball.

With their first of three Day 2 picks, the Bears selected Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

Dexter is an impressive athlete at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds. Dexter put on a show at the combine, notching a 1.81 10-yard split and a 4.88 40-yard dash. His Relative Athletic Score put him as the 77th defensive tackle out of the 1,623 to test since 1987.

Gervon Dexter is a DT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.53 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 77 out of 1623 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/C0HZfsDD2M pic.twitter.com/vrq8jlCb97 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 23, 2023

Dexter has rare explosiveness for a guy his size, but those unreachable traits didn't often result in production during his time at Florida.

Dexter notched just 4.5 sacks in the past two seasons with the Gators. While the size and explosiveness are enticing, Dexter needs a lot of work to go from blockable underperforming defensive tackle to the disruptive three-technique who can be the "engine" of head coach Matt Eberflus' defense.

Without a pick between nine and 53, the Bears found themselves in a difficult position to start Day 2. The edge rushers started flying off the board, and the Bears could not find a trade partner.

Dexter is frequently slow off the snap, has no go-to pass-rush move, and lacks explosion on the bull rush.

Fifty-three is high for Dexter, who was projected to be a Round 3-4 pick. But general manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus prioritize the unreachable traits over production, believing their system and coaches can get the best out of players who underperformed at the college level.

Dexter's best football could still be ahead of him. There's a world where everything clicks, and he becomes a game-wrecking force in the middle of the Bears' defense.

The Bears need that reality to be this one and not the one where Dexter's elite athleticism doesn't deliver results on the field, as was the case in Gainesville.

