2023 NFL Draft Round 1 Recap: All the Picks From Round 1

One down, two to go.

The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday, when the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will join a rebuilding team with first-year head coach Frank Reich, who previously led the Indianapolis Colts.

The Houston Texans added a quarterback of their own at No. 2, selecting Ohio State's C.J. Stroud before trading back up to No. 3 for Alabama EDGE rusher Will Anderson Jr.

The Chicago Bears, who traded their No. 9 pick to Philadelphia, at No. 10 selected Offensive Tackle Darnell Wright from Tennessee.

Here’s look at every pick from Round 1.

Round 1

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Houston Texans (from Arizona): Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6. Arizona Cardinals (from L.A. Rams through Detroit): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Carolina through Chicago): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears (from New Orleans through Philadelphia): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

12. Detroit Lions (from Cleveland through Houston and Arizona): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15. New York Jets (from Green Bay): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

16. Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

17. New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

18. Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

20. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

23. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

24. New York Giants ( from Jacksonville): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

25. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville through N.Y. Giants): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26. Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

