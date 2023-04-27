2023 NFL Draft Round 1 Recap: All the Picks From Round 1

NFL Draft Recap: All the picks from Round 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
One down, two to go.
The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday, when the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will join a rebuilding team with first-year head coach Frank Reich, who previously led the Indianapolis Colts.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
The Houston Texans added a quarterback of their own at No. 2, selecting Ohio State's C.J. Stroud before trading back up to No. 3 for Alabama EDGE rusher Will Anderson Jr.
The Chicago Bears, who traded their No. 9 pick to Philadelphia, at No. 10 selected Offensive Tackle Darnell Wright from Tennessee.
Here’s look at every pick from Round 1.
Local
Round 1
1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Houston Texans (from Arizona): Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
6. Arizona Cardinals (from L.A. Rams through Detroit): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Carolina through Chicago): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears (from New Orleans through Philadelphia): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
12. Detroit Lions (from Cleveland through Houston and Arizona): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
13. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15. New York Jets (from Green Bay): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
16. Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
17. New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
18. Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt
20. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
23. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
24. New York Giants ( from Jacksonville): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
25. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville through N.Y. Giants): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
26. Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State