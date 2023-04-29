2023 NFL Draft: Bears' Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Here is every undrafted free agent the Bears signed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their 2023 NFL draft, bringing in a solid cohort of college players by all accounts.
General manager Ryan Poles selected 10 players from the picks he had in front of him. He executed three trades during the draft, trading both backward and forwards to find the players he and the organization most coveted.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
Here is a list of all the players the Bears drafted in the 2023 NFL draft.
MORE: 2023 NFL Draft Pick Tracker: Who Bears selected
Below, we'll track all of the undrafted free agents the Bears signed following the draft.
Andre Szmyt, Kicker, Syracuse
Micah Baskerville, Linebacker, LSU
Robert Burns, Running Back, Connecticut
Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Sheperd
Macon Clark, Safety, Tulane
Gabe Houy, Offensive lineman, Pitt
Jalen Harris, Defensive end, Arizona
Justin Broiles, Defensive back, Oklahoma
Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.
Local
Copyright RSN