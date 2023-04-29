2023 NFL Draft: Bears' Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

By Ryan Taylor

Here is every undrafted free agent the Bears signed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their 2023 NFL draft, bringing in a solid cohort of college players by all accounts. 

General manager Ryan Poles selected 10 players from the picks he had in front of him. He executed three trades during the draft, trading both backward and forwards to find the players he and the organization most coveted. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Here is a list of all the players the Bears drafted in the 2023 NFL draft. 

MORE: 2023 NFL Draft Pick Tracker: Who Bears selected

Below, we'll track all of the undrafted free agents the Bears signed following the draft. 

Andre Szmyt, Kicker, Syracuse

Micah Baskerville, Linebacker, LSU

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears are signing @LSUfootball LB Micah Baskerville, per source.

172 tackles over the past 2 seasons. @TheDraftNetwork

— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinM_NFL/status/1652447095486394374

Robert Burns, Running Back, Connecticut

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears signing Connecticut running back Robert Burns, per a league source

— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1652447946758139904

Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Sheperd

Macon Clark, Safety, Tulane

Gabe Houy, Offensive lineman, Pitt

Jalen Harris, Defensive end, Arizona

Justin Broiles, Defensive back, Oklahoma

 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Local

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

CHICAGO'S FORECAST: Sunday Showers

food news 2 hours ago

Entenmann's Launches Ice Cream Sandwiches Based on Its Baked Goods

 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us