2023 NFL Draft: Bears' Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Here is every undrafted free agent the Bears signed

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their 2023 NFL draft, bringing in a solid cohort of college players by all accounts.

General manager Ryan Poles selected 10 players from the picks he had in front of him. He executed three trades during the draft, trading both backward and forwards to find the players he and the organization most coveted.

Here is a list of all the players the Bears drafted in the 2023 NFL draft.

Below, we'll track all of the undrafted free agents the Bears signed following the draft.

Andre Szmyt, Kicker, Syracuse

The #Bears are set to sign Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt as an undrafted free agent, a source tells @on3sports — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 29, 2023

Micah Baskerville, Linebacker, LSU





172 tackles over the past 2 seasons. https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears are signing @LSUfootball LB Micah Baskerville, per source.172 tackles over the past 2 seasons. @TheDraftNetwork — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL)

Robert Burns, Running Back, Connecticut

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears signing Connecticut running back Robert Burns, per a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1652447946758139904

Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Sheperd

Macon Clark, Safety, Tulane

Bears signing Tulane S Macon Clark to UDFA deal, per source. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 29, 2023

Gabe Houy, Offensive lineman, Pitt

Pitt offensive lineman Gabe Houy will sign a free agent contract with the Chicago Bears, per source. — Jerry DiPaola (@JDiPaola_Trib) April 29, 2023

Jalen Harris, Defensive end, Arizona

Arizona defensive end Jalen Harris is signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) April 29, 2023

Justin Broiles, Defensive back, Oklahoma

Oklahoma DB Justin Broiles has signed with the Bears as a UDFA, per source. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 29, 2023

