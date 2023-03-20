2023 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Bracket, Teams, How to Watch

Everything to know for 2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

March Madness is well underway on the court, and now it’s about to hit the ice.

One week after the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments tipped off, the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament is set to begin. Sunday’s selection show has now given 16 teams from across the country their road map to the Frozen Four.

Michigan, Boston University, St. Cloud State, Minnesota State, Colgate and Canisius punched their tickets by winning their respective conference tournaments. While those six teams became conference champions, none of them were named top seeds for their respective regionals in the national tournament.

Minnesota, Quinnipiac, Michigan and Denver are the teams to beat in their respective regions. Denver is aiming for its second straight title and 10th overall. Minnesota, meanwhile, is the No. 1 overall seed after picking up a 26-9-1 overall record and dominating the Big Ten during the regular season. Michigan will attempt to bounce back from heartbreak in last year’s Frozen Four against Denver, while Quinnipiac is still chasing an elusive first national title.

With the bracket out, here’s a look at the full tournament field, the schedule for the first two rounds and a look ahead to the 2023 Frozen Four.

Which teams are in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament?

Here is the seeding and location for each of the four regionals:

Fargo Regional: Scheels Arena – Fargo, N.D.

Minnesota (No. 1 overall) St. Cloud State Minnesota State Canisius

Bridgeport Regional: Total Mortgage Arena – Bridgeport, Conn.

Quinnipiac (No. 2 overall) Harvard Ohio State Merrimack

Allentown Regional: PPL Center – Allentown, Pa.

Michigan (No. 3 overall) Penn State Michigan Tech Colgate

Manchester Regional: SNHU Arena – Manchester, N.H.

Denver (No. 4 overall) Boston University Western Michigan Cornell

2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament Regionals schedule

Here are the matchups, times and networks for the opening rounds of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament:

March 23

Manchester Regional: No. 3 Western Michigan vs. No. 2 Boston University, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Fargo Regional: No. 3 Minnesota State vs. No. 2 St. Cloud State, 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Manchester Regional: No. 4 Cornell vs. No. 1 Denver, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews

Fargo Regional: No. 4 Canisius vs. No. 1 Minnesota, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

March 24

Bridgeport Regional: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Harvard, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Allentown Regional: No. 3 Michigan Tech vs. No. 2 Penn State, 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Bridgeport Regional: No. 4 Merrimack vs. No. 1 Quinnipiac, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews

Allentown Regional: No. 4 Colgate vs. No. 1 Michigan, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

March 25

Manchester Regional Final: No. 3 Western Michigan/No. 2 Boston University vs. No. 4 Cornell/No. 1 Denver, 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Fargo Regional Final: No. 3 Minnesota State/No. 2 St. Cloud State vs. No. 4 Canisius/No. 1 Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

March 26

Bridgeport Regional Final: No. 3 Ohio State/No. 2 Harvard vs. No. 4 Merrimack/No. 1 Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Allentown Regional Final: No. 3 Michigan Tech/No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 4 Colgate/No. 1 Michigan, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Where is the 2023 Frozen Four?

The Frozen Four will be held April 6-8 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., for the third time. Tampa first hosted the Frozen Four in 2012 with Boston College beating Ferris State in the national title game. Four years later, North Dakota lifted the trophy after a win against Quinnipiac in the 2016 championship tilt.

This year, the Fargo Regional champion will battle the Manchester Regional champion and the Bridgeport Regional champion will square off against the Allentown Regional champion in the national semifinals on Thursday, April 6. Those semifinal winners will then compete for the national title at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 8.

All three Frozen Four tilts will be broadcast on ESPN2.