The full list of the 2023 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Award Nominees are out -- and of Chicago's eleven semifinalists, five will be moving on to the next stage.

The nationwide awards, known as the "Oscars of food," are widely seen as among the country's most prestigious culinary honors, recognizing, "exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive," the organization says.

The final nominees were announced Wednesday. The 2023 award ceremony is scheduled for June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Below is the full list of Chicago restaurants and chefs that were named 2023 semifinalists. Nominees are in bold.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Smyth, 177 North Ada Street #101, semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant

Damarr Brown of Virtue, 1462 East 53rd Street, semifinalist for Emerging Chef

Khmai Cambodian Fine Dining, 2043 West Howard Street, semifinalist for Best New Restaurant

Obelix, 700 North Sedgwick Street, semifinalist for Best New Restaurant

Sepia, 123 North Jefferson Street, semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality

All Together Now, 2119 West Chicago Avenue, semifinalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Diana Dávila Boldin of Mi Tocaya Antojería, 2800 West Logan Boulevard, semifinalist for Best Chef, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio)

Thai Dang of HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen, 1800 South Carpenter Street, semifinalist for Best Chef, Great Lakes

Paul Fehribach of Big Jones, 5347 North Clark Street, semifinalist for Best Chef, Great Lakes

Tim Flores and Genie Kwon of Kasama, 1001 North Winchester Avenue, semifinalists for Best Chef, Great Lakes

Zubair Mohajir of Wazwan, 1742 West Division Street, semifinalist for Best Chef, Great Lakes

In 2022, Virtue Chef Erick Williams won a 2022 James Beard Award in the Best Chef in the Regional Great Lakes category. It was the only James Beard Award Chicago took home in 2022.

"I'm humbled," Williams said at the time, of his win. "I'm very honored to represent what we do at Virtue on the South side, and I think its a huge win for the South Side."

A full list of semifinalists and awards can be found here. Tickets for the 32nd annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago go on sale at 4 p.m. CST Friday and can be purchased here