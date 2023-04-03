A Fan's Guide to the 2023 White Sox Home Opener vs. Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field

After splitting their first series of the season in Houston against the defending champion Astros, the White Sox will take on the San Francisco Giants Monday at home.

And head's up: the game, originally scheduled for 3:10 p.m. Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, has been moved up due to a "forecast of inclement weather."

Whether you're headed to the South Side Monday for first pitch, or hoping to catch a game later in the year, here's what you need to know.

What Time is the Game?

Originally scheduled for 3:10 p.m., officials over the weekend moved the game up due to a "forecast of inclement weather in the late afternoon and evening," a tweet from the team said.

First pitch is now scheduled for 2:10 p.m., with pregame festivities scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The start time for tomorrow’s #WhiteSox Home Opener vs. San Francisco has been moved up to 2:10 p.m. CT (previously 3:10 p.m.) due to a forecast of inclement weather in the late afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/ESNO8a2ruk — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 2, 2023

Game Day Forecast

According to the latest forecasts from the NBC 5 Storm Team, Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers developing in the afternoon, becoming more numerous and widespread into the evening and overnight.

Although rain could move through the area before the game begins, first pitch at 2:10 p.m., is likely to be dry, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Showers are expected to pick up in intensity in the evening hours and into the overnight, with a chance of severe weather on Tuesday.

High temperatures on Monday near the lake are expected to be around 50 degrees.

Food at Guaranteed Rate Field

Beer

Guaranteed Rate Field will offer more than 75 craft beers from 50 breweries, of which more than half are headquartered in the Chicagoland area. The six new breweries this season making their debut in the Leinenkugel's Craft Lodge are Funkytown Brewery, Magners Irish Cider, Obscurity Brewing, On Tour Brewing Company, Pilot Project Brewing and Voodoo Brewing Company.

New Food at the Stadium

A smattering of new food offerings are available this year at Guaranteed Rate Field, including:

Belgian Banger : Half-pound spicy Polish sausage on a Bavarian pretzel bun, completed with sweet orange caramelized onions, red cabbage slaw and topped with crispy chopped bacon bits

: Half-pound spicy Polish sausage on a Bavarian pretzel bun, completed with sweet orange caramelized onions, red cabbage slaw and topped with crispy chopped bacon bits The Champagne of Dogs : A half-pound Vienna Beef footlong Frank, served on a brioche bun and topped with champagne Vidalia relish and habanero mustard

: A half-pound Vienna Beef footlong Frank, served on a brioche bun and topped with champagne Vidalia relish and habanero mustard Classic Cheesesteak: Thinly sliced steak, melted cheddar cheese sauce, golden brown grilled onions and savory peppers, pilled high on a fresh hoagie roll

Thinly sliced steak, melted cheddar cheese sauce, golden brown grilled onions and savory peppers, pilled high on a fresh hoagie roll Elote Corndog: A classic ballpark corndog smothered in creamy queso fresco and topped with fresh jalapeños, grilled corn, cilantro and cotija cheese

A classic ballpark corndog smothered in creamy queso fresco and topped with fresh jalapeños, grilled corn, cilantro and cotija cheese Gonzo Garbanzo Sandwich (vegan): Seasoned chickpeas, red pepper hummus, avocado, arugula and a beefsteak tomato slice make up this deliciously hearty sandwich, served on wheatberry bread

Seasoned chickpeas, red pepper hummus, avocado, arugula and a beefsteak tomato slice make up this deliciously hearty sandwich, served on wheatberry bread Hatch Green Chile Mac : Vegetarian macaroni and cheese with flame-roasted hatch chilies and tomatillo

: Vegetarian macaroni and cheese with flame-roasted hatch chilies and tomatillo Hot Honey Chicken Loaded Fries : Bite-sized popcorn chicken tossed in the sweet heat of hot honey BBQ sauce, served on a bed of fries

: Bite-sized popcorn chicken tossed in the sweet heat of hot honey BBQ sauce, served on a bed of fries Steak Chimichurri Sandwich: Seared ribeye steak with homemade chimichurri sauce drizzled overtop a fresh hoagie roll

Is Guaranteed Rate Field a Cashless Facility?

Bring a credit card: Similar to Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field is a cashless facility.

Fans who have cash but do not have credit cards can purchase White Sox gift cards at retail locations or at the Chicago Sports Depot.

New Sox Players

The White Sox made some marginal signings to their big league roster while updating their minor leaguers, too.

They struggled last season to the tune of an 81-81 record and second-place finish in the AL Central behind the Cleveland Guardians. After a 2021 season that saw them win the division and sport 93 wins, they were expected to elevate the ceiling last season. Injuries and poor baseball got in the way of that happening.

Now, ahead of their Home Opener against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, they look forward to a hopefully improved 2023 season. Here are the additions who made the 40-man roster ahead of the first pitch.

Tickets

All tickets are mobile.

"Please have your tickets downloaded and displayed on your phone before arriving at the ballpark," league officials say. "To avoid connectivity issues and ensure easy access, add your mobile tickets to the MLB Ballpark app wallet or your phone’s wallet app."

"Screenshots will not be accepted," the MLB adds.

What Time Do Gates Open?

Parking lots and gates will open at 12:30 p.m. Monday., and with home opener festivities beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early with heavy crowds expected.

Late arriving fans should proceed directly to the overflow lot located at McCormick Place (Lot B). Free shuttle service will be available from the overflow lot.

Getting to Wrigley Field

Parking

According to officials, "there are NO remaining prepaid parking (Lots A, B, C and G) spots for the home opener on April 3, 2023."

Limited day-of-game parking is available in the Credit/Debit Lots (Lots F and L located south of the ballpark). Additional parking will be available in the overflow lot at McCormick Place (Lot B).

"For the home opener, parking lots will open three hours before first pitch. Parking transactions are ONLY conducted by credit card with official staff within lots," officials say.

Rideshare Services

The Uber Lot is located in Lot A on the Wentworth Avenue side for pick-up and drop-off. The lot is open until one hour after the conclusion of the home games.

Fans arriving by a rideshare service should enter and exit the ballpark through Gate 5.

Public Transportation

You can get to the stadium by CTA's Red Line and Green Line, a Metra/Rock Island stop and a number of bus routes. Here's a breakdown.

Guaranteed Rate Bag Policy

If you're heading to the game – and you need to bring a bag – don't forget to make sure your bag is within the stadium's new guidelines.