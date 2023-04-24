Attention Chicago parents: The full list of 2023 Chicago Park District Summer Camps is now available for your online viewing pleasure.

According to the Chicago Park District website, residents can can now take a spin through the dozens of programs available this summer. Registration for programs, however, doesn't take place until next month.

Here's a timeline breakdown, and how to view all programs online:

When You'll Be Able to View Programs Online

April 24. You can view all summer camp programs here.

Chicago Park District 2023 Summer Camp Online Registration

May 1-2, beginning at 9 a.m.

Chicago Park District 2023 Summer Camp In-Person Registration

May 6, for most parks

Chicago Park District 2023 Summer Program Dates

Day Camp: June 26 – Aug. 4

Dates vary for some camps, the Park District says. Other summer programs run June 26 through Aug. 20.

What Else to Know

Registration cost per camps vary.

A Chicago Park District account is required to register for a program, whether registering online or in-person. Accounts can be created online here, or in-person at the parks.

Financial assistance is available for city residents. More information is available here.