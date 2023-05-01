Here's hoping you have an alarm set for 9 a.m., Chicago parents.

According to the Chicago Park District, registration for Chicago Park District's many 2023 Summer Camps begins this week. For some camps, registration takes place at 9 a.m. Monday. For others, it begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

You're going to want to check the page of the camp your registering for to be sure.

Here's more information.

How To View Programs Online

You can view all summer camp programs here.

Chicago Park District 2023 Summer Camp Online Registration

May 1-2, beginning at 9 a.m. Registration for some camps take place Monday, others take place Tuesday. Check with your camp.

Chicago Park District 2023 Summer Camp In-Person Registration

May 6, for most parks

Chicago Park District 2023 Summer Program Dates

Day Camp: June 26 – Aug. 4

Dates vary for some camps, the Park District says. Other summer programs run June 26 through Aug. 20.

What Else to Know

Registration cost per camps vary.

A Chicago Park District account is required to register for a program, whether registering online or in-person. Accounts can be created online here, or in-person at the parks.

Financial assistance is available for city residents. More information is available here.