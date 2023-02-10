2023 Chicago Music Festivals Roundup: Rock, Country and Jazz Concerts Among Those on Tap This Summer

As winter temperatures slowly begin to rise, many people can't help but wish for summer to come quicker.

Everyone knows that "summertime Chi" is epic, thanks in part to the many music festivals the city has to offer.

A number of well-known festivals have already announced their return to the Windy City, and we've compiled a list of the top picks.

Here's our roundup of 2023 Chicago summer music festivals:

Windy City Smokeout - Country Music and BBQ Festival

Genre: Country

When: July 13-16

Where: 1901 W. Madison St.

Sueños Festival

Genre: Latin, Reggaeton

When: May 27-28

Where: Grant Park

ARC Music Festival

Genre: House

When: Sept. 1-3

Where: Union Park

Lollapalooza

Genre: Varies

When: Aug. 3-6

Where: Grant Park

Pitchfork Festival

Genre: Hip-Hop, Electronic, Dance

When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)

Where: Union Park

Ruido Fest

Genre: Spanish Rock, Alternative

When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)

Where: Adams Park

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap

When: June 2023 (exact dates TBA)

Where: Douglass Park

Ravinia Festival

Genre: Varies

When: May – September 2023

Where: Ravinia - Highland Park

The Chosen Few Picnic and Festival

Genre: House

When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)

Where: Jackson Park

Riot Fest

Genre: Punk Rock

When: September 15-17

Where: Douglas Park

Heatwave Music Festival

Genre: EDM

When: June 10-11

Where: Union Park

Chicago Jazz Festival

Genre: Jazz

When: Sept. 1-4

Where: Millennium Park