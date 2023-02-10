2023 Chicago Music Festivals Roundup: Rock, Country and Jazz Concerts Among Those on Tap This Summer

As winter temperatures slowly begin to rise, many people can't help but wish for summer to come quicker.
Everyone knows that "summertime Chi" is epic, thanks in part to the many music festivals the city has to offer.
A number of well-known festivals have already announced their return to the Windy City, and we've compiled a list of the top picks.
Here's our roundup of 2023 Chicago summer music festivals:
Windy City Smokeout - Country Music and BBQ Festival
Genre: Country
When: July 13-16
Where: 1901 W. Madison St.
Genre: Latin, Reggaeton
When: May 27-28
Where: Grant Park
Genre: House
When: Sept. 1-3
Where: Union Park
Genre: Varies
When: Aug. 3-6
Where: Grant Park
Genre: Hip-Hop, Electronic, Dance
When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)
Where: Union Park
Genre: Spanish Rock, Alternative
When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)
Where: Adams Park
Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap
When: June 2023 (exact dates TBA)
Where: Douglass Park
Genre: Varies
When: May – September 2023
Where: Ravinia - Highland Park
The Chosen Few Picnic and Festival
Genre: House
When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)
Where: Jackson Park
Genre: Punk Rock
When: September 15-17
Where: Douglas Park
Genre: EDM
When: June 10-11
Where: Union Park
Genre: Jazz
When: Sept. 1-4
Where: Millennium Park