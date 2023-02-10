entertainment news

2023 Chicago Music Festivals Roundup: Rock, Country and Jazz Concerts Among Those on Tap This Summer

Check out which festivals have announced their return to the Windy City.

By Lauren Stewart

festival
Choose Chicago

As winter temperatures slowly begin to rise, many people can't help but wish for summer to come quicker.

Everyone knows that "summertime Chi" is epic, thanks in part to the many music festivals the city has to offer.

A number of well-known festivals have already announced their return to the Windy City, and we've compiled a list of the top picks.

Here's our roundup of 2023 Chicago summer music festivals:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Windy City Smokeout - Country Music and BBQ Festival

Genre: Country

When: July 13-16

Local

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023 45 mins ago

Quick Probe into Vallas Suburban Residency Now Closed

Pilsen 1 hour ago

16-Year-Old Charged in Murder of 2 Teens Outside Benito Juarez High School

Where: 1901 W. Madison St.

Sueños Festival

Genre: Latin, Reggaeton

When: May 27-28

Where: Grant Park

ARC Music Festival

Genre: House

When: Sept. 1-3

Where: Union Park

Lollapalooza

Genre: Varies

When: Aug. 3-6

Where: Grant Park

Pitchfork Festival

Genre: Hip-Hop, Electronic, Dance

When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)

Where: Union Park

Ruido Fest

Genre: Spanish Rock, Alternative

When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)

Where: Adams Park

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap

When: June 2023 (exact dates TBA)

Where: Douglass Park

Ravinia Festival

Genre: Varies

When: May – September 2023

Where: Ravinia - Highland Park

The Chosen Few Picnic and Festival

Genre: House

When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)

Where: Jackson Park

Riot Fest

Genre: Punk Rock

When: September 15-17

Where: Douglas Park

Heatwave Music Festival

Genre: EDM

When: June 10-11

Where: Union Park

Chicago Jazz Festival

Genre: Jazz

When: Sept. 1-4

Where: Millennium Park

This article tagged under:

entertainment news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us