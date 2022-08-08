2022 UDFA Tracker: White Sox Sign 11 Undrafted Free Agents

By Sox on 35th

2022 UDFA Tracker: White Sox Sign 11 Undrafted Free Agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the past few years starting the trend of shortening MLB drafts, more teams have been signing undrafted free agents (UDFAs) from the college ranks to supplement their farm system. Last season, the White Sox signed seven UDFAs over a period of a couple of weeks, giving chances to players who didn't get to hear their names called during the draft.

UDFAs can sign for up to $125,000, a new high-water amount starting this year. Previously, UDFAs could only sign for as much as $20,000.

Currently, the White Sox have signed 11 undrafted free agents in 2022; only the Phillies and Padres have signed more than them this year (13 each). The breakdown is as follows: seven pitchers, two infielders, one outfielder, and one catcher.

  • Eric Hildebrand, RHP, Purdue
  • Connor McCullough, RHP, Kansas State
  • Taishi Nakawake, SS, UC Irvine
  • Jacob Palisch, LHP, Texas A&M
  • Matt Archer, 2B, Lynn University (Florida)
  • Ben Beutel, LHP, Iowa
  • Troy Claunch, C, Texas A&M
  • Chris Lanzilli, OF, Arkansas
  • Drew McDaniel, RHP, Mississippi
  • Kole Ramage, RHP, Arkansas
  • Jonah Scolaro, LHP, Florida State

For more information about all eleven UDFAs, finish reading this article on SoxOn35th.com.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

