Editor's Note: "2022 UDFA Tracker: White Sox Sign 11 Undrafted Free Agents" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

With the past few years starting the trend of shortening MLB drafts, more teams have been signing undrafted free agents (UDFAs) from the college ranks to supplement their farm system. Last season, the White Sox signed seven UDFAs over a period of a couple of weeks, giving chances to players who didn't get to hear their names called during the draft.

UDFAs can sign for up to $125,000, a new high-water amount starting this year. Previously, UDFAs could only sign for as much as $20,000.

Currently, the White Sox have signed 11 undrafted free agents in 2022; only the Phillies and Padres have signed more than them this year (13 each). The breakdown is as follows: seven pitchers, two infielders, one outfielder, and one catcher.

Eric Hildebrand, RHP, Purdue

Connor McCullough, RHP, Kansas State

Taishi Nakawake, SS, UC Irvine

Jacob Palisch, LHP, Texas A&M

Matt Archer, 2B, Lynn University (Florida)

Ben Beutel, LHP, Iowa

Troy Claunch, C, Texas A&M

Chris Lanzilli, OF, Arkansas

Drew McDaniel, RHP, Mississippi

Kole Ramage, RHP, Arkansas

Jonah Scolaro, LHP, Florida State

