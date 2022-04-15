2022 Tax Day: Deals, Promotions, Freebies to Save With This Weekend

As Tax Day approaches Monday, a number of businesses are filing deals for customers to crunch on. Some promotions are running this weekend, while others are available exclusively Monday.

Here are the offers we know about so far:

Corner Bakery

Reward members can snag a free hazelnut cold brew with any purchase at participating locations Monday. To get the deal, first-time members must be registered by midnight Sunday. To sign up, click here.

Potbelly

The sandwich shop is running a buy-one-get-one-free special Monday. Order an original-sized sandwich using the code “BOGO” online or through the app, and receive another one for free.

Planet Fitness

Get in a free massage and workout at Planet Fitness this weekend. The gym is offering the promotion to non-members and members who clipped the coupon, which can be found here, from Friday through Monday.

Office Depot

Shred up to five pounds of paper for free in-store at Office Depot through April 23. To redeem the coupon, click here and present it to the cashier.

Popeyes

Popeyes teamed up with Uber Eats to deliver its “Most Dunkable Meal” in time for the NBA Playoffs and lead-up to Tax Day.

The meal — which features a five-piece tender combo, side, biscuit, drink and five sauces — is 50% off through Sunday when ordered on Uber Eats.

Panda Express

Purchase a wok-fired shrimp entree and get a free small entree of choice when ordering online with the code “WOKFIRED.” The deal is available until Sunday.