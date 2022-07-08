2022 Taste of Chicago: When, Where, and All the Food That Will Be There

The 2022 Taste of Chicago is back this weekend, with food, performances, dance workshops, family activities and more.

Here's everything you need to know.

Dates, Hours, Location

Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10

11 a.m - 9 p.m.

Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson and Columbus)

Food sales end at 9 p.m.

If you are driving, the city recommends parking at Millennium Garages in Millennium Park.

Tickets

There will be no Taste tickets this year as all food vendors will accept cash or credit cards.

See the full lineup below. More information can be found here.

Street Closures

The following street closures will remain in effect through 4 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

Columbus is closed between Monroe and Balbo.

Jackson and Balbo will be open to vehicular traffic

Ida B Wells is closed from Michigan to Columbus.

The semi-circle and west leg to Michigan will remain open to traffic

Food Vendors

Eli’s Cheesecake Company

Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs

Yum Dum

The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC

Prime Tacos

Tandoor Char House

Josephine's Southern Cooking

Porkchop

Churro Factory

Seoul Taco

Mr. E Chef Catering LLC

Puffs of Doom

Doom Street Eats

Billy Goat

Chicago’s Dog House

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

Esperanza Kitchen Delights

Connie’s Pizza

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Healthy Substance

Franco’s Ristorante

Harold's Chicken

Don Paleta

Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc

Ms. Tittle's Cupcakes

La Cocinita Food Truck

The Original Rainbow Cone

Whadda Jerk

Haire's Gulf Shrimp

Auntie Vee's Kitchen

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Decadent Flavor

Here's a map of where each of the vendors will be located.

What else to know

Folding chairs and blankets are allowed in

Admission is free

Dogs are not allowed

Here's more information.

Main Stage Performances

Friday, July 8

Host and DJ: DJ Mike P

5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m. - AMI

7:15 p.m. - Nelly

Saturday, July 9

DJ: Sandra Treviño

5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m. - Girl K

7:15pm - Aterciopelados

Sunday, July 10

DJ: Miss Alex White (White Mystery)

5 p.m. - Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m. - Local H

7:15 p.m. - Drive-By Truckers

Chicago SummerDance Schedule

July 8

12 p.m.: Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Janelle E. Brown

1 p.m.: Steppin’ / Shaun Ballentine

2 p.m.: Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek

3 p.m.: Footwork / Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas

12- 4 p.m.: Music by DJ Mwelwa

July 9

11:30 – 1 p.m. : A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children’s Theatre & The Q Brothers

1 p.m.:Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class

2 p.m.:East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance

3 p.m.: Merengue / May I Have This Dance

1-4 p.m.: Music by May I Have This Dance

July 10