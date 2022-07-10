2022 Soldier Field Concerts: Here's Who's Playing on the Lakeshore This Summer

Some of the biggest acts in music will be heading to Chicago’s lakeshore this summer, as Soldier Field will be the site of several massive concerts in the coming weeks and months.

The talented group includes global superstar The Weeknd, who is finally touring in support of his last two blockbuster albums, and Elton John, who has said that his current tour will be his final run of performances in what has been a remarkable career.

Here are the artists that will be hitting the stage at the historic venue this summer.

The Weeknd

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Canadian-born artist is finally coming to Chicago in support of his last two albums, including 2020’s “After Hours” and his latest hit album “Dawn FM.” His hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the #1 Greatest Hot Hit of All Time by Billboard in a recent ranking.

He will bring his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour to Soldier Field on July 24.

Elton John

Elton John, whose hits include “Rocket Man” and “Bennie and the Jets,” has had several potential “farewell tours” in his storied career, but all indications are that the 75-year-old’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will indeed be the final one in his career.

The musician played the United Center earlier this year, but his Soldier Field show on Aug. 5 could be his final live performance in the Windy City.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The world-famous rock band recently released their 12th studio album, entitled “Unlimited Love,” earlier this year, and now they’re hitting the road for an extensive world tour.

The band, whose hit songs include “Under the Bridge,” “Scar Tissue” and “Suck My Kiss,” will hit Chicago on Aug. 19.

Bad Bunny

The very next night at Soldier Field will feature a performance from Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rico-born Grammy winner whose shows have boasted some of the hottest tickets in town whenever he’s gone on tour.

Bad Bunny will be touring in support of his fifth album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” and will perform at Soldier Field on Aug. 20.

Rammstein

The iconic German band will bring their wide-spanning, three-years-long world tour to Chicago on Sept. 3 as they perform at Soldier Field.

The band, who are just finishing up a stadium tour of Europe, will only play 11 shows in North America on the tour, focusing mainly on stadiums from coast-to-cast. The tour will also feature stops at the LA Coliseum, Gillette Stadium near Boston, and Foro Sol in Mexico City, where they will play three shows in October.

Ticket information for all of the listed shows can be found on the Soldier Field website.