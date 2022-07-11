2022 Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago: Dates, Headliners, Lineup, Tickets and More

The 2022 Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago's Union Park is right around the corner, with a diverse lineup across multiple genres, including both big and small artists.
Here's a breakdown of when and where the event takes place, who's playing and headlining, and what else to know.
Location and Dates
The 2022 music festival takes place July 15-17 in Chicago's Union Park, at 1501 W. Randolph St. in the city's West Loop neighborhood.
The gates will open at noon each day. The main gates are located on Ashland, south of Lake Street, and at the intersection of Ogden Ave. and Washington Blvd.
Tickets
3-day tickets start at $200 and single-day general admission tickets from $99 are still available. Kids under 10 years old are free. Here's how to get tickets.
Local
Stages
Music can be seen on the Red, Green, and Blue Stages. The Green Stage features the day's headliner.
Full Lineup
Friday
- The National
- Spiritualized
- Parquet Courts
- Tierra Whack
- Amber Mark
- Dawn Richard
- Tkay Maidza
- Indigo De Souza
- SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE
- SPELLLING
- Camp Cope
- Wiki
- Ethel Cain
- Arooj Aftab
Saturday
- Mitski
- Japanese Breakfast
- Lucy Dacus
- Low
- Magdalena Bay
- Dry Cleaning
- Karate
- Iceage
- Yeule
- CupcakKe
- The Armed
- The Linda Lindas
- Hyd
- Jeff Parker & the New Breed
Sunday
- The Roots
- Toro Y Moi
- Earl Sweatshirt
- Noname
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- Cate Le Bon
- Tirzah
- Xenia Rubinos
- Erika de Casier
- Injury Reserve
- KAINA
- L’Rain
- Sofia Kourtesis
- Pink Siifu
Art and More
The music festival includes several fairs, including a vinyl record fair, a flack poster fair, and a craft fair. There is also a Music House Kids Zone with musical instruments, painting and more.
Masks are not required at the festival, and Pitchfork will not be requiring prof of vaccination to attend.