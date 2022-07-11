2022 Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago: Dates, Headliners, Lineup, Tickets and More

The 2022 Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago's Union Park is right around the corner, with a diverse lineup across multiple genres, including both big and small artists.

Here's a breakdown of when and where the event takes place, who's playing and headlining, and what else to know.

Location and Dates

The 2022 music festival takes place July 15-17 in Chicago's Union Park, at 1501 W. Randolph St. in the city's West Loop neighborhood.

The gates will open at noon each day. The main gates are located on Ashland, south of Lake Street, and at the intersection of Ogden Ave. and Washington Blvd.

Tickets

3-day tickets start at $200 and single-day general admission tickets from $99 are still available. Kids under 10 years old are free. Here's how to get tickets.

Stages

Music can be seen on the Red, Green, and Blue Stages. The Green Stage features the day's headliner.

Full Lineup

Friday

The National

Spiritualized

Parquet Courts

Tierra Whack

Amber Mark

Dawn Richard

Tkay Maidza

Indigo De Souza

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE

SPELLLING

Camp Cope

Wiki

Ethel Cain

Arooj Aftab

Saturday

Mitski

Japanese Breakfast

Lucy Dacus

Low

Magdalena Bay

Dry Cleaning

Karate

Iceage

Yeule

CupcakKe

The Armed

The Linda Lindas

Hyd

Jeff Parker & the New Breed

Sunday

The Roots

Toro Y Moi

Earl Sweatshirt

Noname

BADBADNOTGOOD

Cate Le Bon

Tirzah

Xenia Rubinos

Erika de Casier

Injury Reserve

KAINA

L’Rain

Sofia Kourtesis

Pink Siifu

Art and More

The music festival includes several fairs, including a vinyl record fair, a flack poster fair, and a craft fair. There is also a Music House Kids Zone with musical instruments, painting and more.

Masks are not required at the festival, and Pitchfork will not be requiring prof of vaccination to attend.