2022 NHL Draft: Here Is Every Pick the Blackhawks Made

Here is every pick the Blackhawks made in the NHL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 NHL Draft has already seen a flurry of moves and activity for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago entered the draft without a first round pick and were looking for additional selections. They made a series of trades on Thursday that landed them three picks in the first round and additional picks in both the second and third rounds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With the No. 7 pick, acquired from the Ottawa Senators, the Blackhawks picked defenseman Kevin Korchinski. With the No. 13 pick, acquired from the Montreal Canadiens, the Blackhawks selected forward Frank Nazar, and with the No. 25 pick, acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Blackhawks took defenseman Sam Rinzel.

On Friday, the Blackhawks still had nine more picks to make in the final six rounds of the draft.

That includes the No. 39 overall selection, which they received in Thursday’s trade that sent Alex DeBrincat to the Senators, and the 57th pick, which they received from the Minnesota Wild in the Marc Andre-Fleury trade in the spring.

Here is every pick the Blackhawks made in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Round 1:

Pick No. 7: Kevin Korchinski, D, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Pick No. 13: Frank Nazar, C, U.S. NTDP (USHL)

Pick No. 25: Sam Rinzel, D, Chaska Hawks (USHS-MN)

Round 2:

Pick No. 39: Paul Ludwinski, D, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

Pick No. 57: Ryan Greene, C, Boston University

The Blackhawks originally owned the 38th pick, but traded it to Toronto as part of the Petr Mrazek deal. That trade also gave the Blackhawks the No. 25 overall selection.

They acquired the No. 39 pick in the Alex DeBrincat trade, and the No. 57 pick in the Marc Andre-Fleury trade with Minnesota.

Round 3:

Pick No. 66*

Pick No. 81*

Pick No. 90*

Pick No. 94*

The Blackhawks' pick, the 71st selection, went to the Carolina Hurricanes as a result of a trade that landed the Hawks a 2021 third-round selection.

Still, the Blackhawks have four picks in the third round of the draft. They acquired the No. 66 pick, the first in the third round, from the Canadiens in the Kirby Dach trade.

The No. 81 pick came to Chicago via a trade that sent Nick DeSimone and a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft to the Golden Knights in exchange for a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 third-rounder.

The No. 90 pick comes from the Calgary Flames, who traded the selection to Chicago in last year’s Nikita Zadorov swap.

The No. 94 pick comes from the Edmonton Oilers, and was sent to Chicago in the Duncan Keith trade.

Round 4:

No Picks

The Blackhawks don’t have a fourth-round pick, having sent that selection to Tampa Bay in the Brandon Hagel trade.

Round 5:

No Picks

The Blackhawks don’t have a fifth-round pick either, having sent it to Vegas in the aforementioned DeSimone trade.

Round 6:

No. 167

No. 173*

The Blackhawks got the 173rd overall pick from the Blue Jackets as part of the Seth Jones trade.

Round 7:

No. 199

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.