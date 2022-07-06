2022 NBA Summer League Odds: Which Team Is Favored to Win in Las Vegas?

See the Bulls' odds for 2022 NBA Summer League originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
With the California Classic Summer League wrapped up and the Salt Lake City Summer League almost over, it’s time for the biggest NBA Summer League: Las Vegas.
Both the California and Salt Lake City competitions featured four teams, but the 10-day tournament in Las Vegas will feature all 30 NBA franchises, each playing with rosters comprising numerous young talents.
With tipoff in Vegas slated for July 7, let’s take a look at which teams are favored to win the 2022 NBA Summer League, with odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:
What are the Bulls' odds to win the 2022 NBA Summer League?
The Bulls have +5000 odds to win the Las Vegas Summer League, which is tied for the lowest among all 30 NBA teams.
Which NBA team is favored to win the 2022 Summer League?
After the Sacramento Kings hoisted the trophy last year, two teams are tied for the best odds in 2022: the Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here’s the full 30-team list:
Detroit Pistons: +800
Oklahoma City Thunder: +800
Memphis Grizzlies: +1000
New Orleans Pelicans: +1300
Philadelphia 76ers: +1300
Houston Rockets: +1500
Indiana Pacers: +1500
Portland Trail Blazers: +1500
Brooklyn Nets: +1800
Golden State Warriors: +2000
Los Angeles Lakers: +2000
Miami Heat: +2000
New York Knicks: +2500
Orlando Magic: +2500
Sacramento Kings: +2500
San Antonio Spurs: +2500
Charlotte Hornets: +3000
Atlanta Hawks: +3500
Dallas Mavericks: +3500
Toronto Raptors: +3500
Boston Celtics: +4000
Denver Nuggets: +4000
Los Angeles Clippers: +4000
Washington Wizards: +4000
Chicago Bulls: +5000
Cleveland Cavaliers: +5000
Milwaukee Bucks: +5000
Minnesota Timberwolves: +5000
Phoenix Suns: +5000
Utah Jazz: +5000
