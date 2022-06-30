2022 NBA free agency: Tracking all signings, latest news originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Off the heels of an enthralling 2022 NBA Finals and the NBA draft, it’s time to start the next phase of the offseason: free agency.

To continue building a roster for the upcoming season, teams will spend money – if they have such a tool – to sign the best available talent in order to compete for a championship.

The 2022 NBA free agency period is set to begin the negotiating stage on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, but deals won’t become official until about a week later on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

So which free agents are headed where? Here’s a tracker of all the latest moves to satisfy all your free agency questions:

Jalen Brunson leaving Mavericks for Knicks

The Knicks’ cap-clearing moves paved the way for the team to land a new point guard. Jalen Brunson reportedly plans to join New York on a four-year, $110 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Brunson averaged career highs with 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in 2021-22, helping the Mavericks reach the Western Conference finals.

Massive extensions on the way for Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and more

Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant, Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns are expected to verbally agree to long-term extensions with their respective teams when free agency begins, according to Marc Stein. Those deals can’t become official until 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday.

Stein also noted that extensions for Zion Williamson and Darius Garland are expected this offseason, while Bradley Beal will sign a new deal with the Wizards after opting out of his player option for 2022-23.

Danilo Gallinari to hit NBA free agency

One day after being dealt to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the Atlanta Hawks’ trade package for Dejounte Murray, Danilo Gallinari reportedly will be waived. The Celtics, Bulls and Heat are among the teams the forward has interest in, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Kevin Durant makes trade request

It turns out Kyrie Irving opting into his player option for the 2022-23 season was far from the biggest offseason news for the Nets. Kevin Durant made a trade request to owner Joe Tsai on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Suns and Heat reportedly are among the teams Durant has on his “wish list,” but Wojnarwoski also noted that the Nets are seeking a trade with the team that can give them the most return.

Within minutes of news breaking about Durant’s trade request, the Nets also reportedly traded a first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for Royce O’Neale.

Kemba Walker finalizing contract buyout

For the second time in as many summers, Kemba Walker reportedly plans to reach a contract buyout. He was traded to the Pistons from the Knicks in a draft day deal. Now, he reportedly is expected to get a buyout from the organization, clear waivers and become a free agent.