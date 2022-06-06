2022 NBA Draft: Walker Kessler's Rim Protection Could Bolster Bulls

NBA Draft: Could Kessler's rim protection bolster Bulls? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls own the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Their options with that selection are plentiful.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, NBC Sports Chicago will examine a handful of prospects that could be in play for the Bulls in their expected range. Next up: Auburn center Walker Kessler.

Name: Walker Kessler

School: Auburn

Position: Center

Age: 20

Height: 7-1

Weight: 256

Wingspan: 7-4 ¼

2021-22 Stats: 11.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 4.6 bpg, 1.1 spg | 60.8% FG, 20% 3P (50 attempts), 59.6% FT

Three Things to Know

He is an elite shotblocker: And that might be understating matters. Kessler led college basketball in total blocks in 2021-22 (155), and his 4.6 per game average was second to Western Kentucky’s Jamario Sharp (4.6) by mere decimal points. Kessler’s size and length make him an all-encompassing physical presence in the paint, but that’s not all that makes him a special defensive prospect. He’s also adept at anticipating opponents' moves, contesting vertically and juggling assignments as a help defender, inspiring optimism his rim protection and ability to guard screening actions will translate to the pro level.

Kessler, a five-star recruit ranked 14th in the 2020 class coming out of high school, averaged just 8.8 minutes for the Tar Heels in the 2020-21 season, then entered the transfer portal shortly after the team's first-round NCAA Tournament loss. In April he committed to Auburn for the 2021-22 season, a decision he has said was driven by a desire to be closer to his hometown of Newnan, Georgia.

The move also thrust him from a log-jammed North Carolina frontcourt into a more featured role at Auburn, where he started 34 games and averaged 25.6 minutes as a sophomore. Kessler seized that opportunity, to say the least. Not only did he emerge as one of the best defensive players in college basketball — earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors and selections to first team All-SEC and the SEC All-Defensive team — he also showcased some scalable offensive utility, averaging 11.4 points while shooting 70.2 percent from inside the 3-point arc. Although his outside stroke (10-for-50 from 3, 59.6 percent from the charity stripe) needs work, his size and touch made him a threat as a roller and play-finisher on dump-offs.

He models his game after Rudy Gobert: That’s what Kessler told reporters during May’s NBA Draft Combine when asked which NBA shotblockers he looks to as examples. And it makes all the sense in the world. Gobert is the most dominant rim protector in the league, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a system unto himself.

Kessler added he specifically admires Gobert's discipline and verticality as an interior defender. But he also knows that to differentiate himself in the modern era, he will need to be able to switch out onto the perimeter on at least an occasional basis. Kessler flashed the ability to slide his feet and apply contests against guards and wings in his sophomore season, and hopes to continue improving.

"I think I did a good job of showing it this past year, but still working on it," Kessler said at the combine. "Being able to cover a switch is vastly important."

Bulls Fit

Kessler is a true center, so as long as Nikola Vučević is on the roster, he would be pigeon-holed into a reserve role with the Bulls. But there are short- and long-term reasons to be intrigued by the fit.

First, the short-term. The Bulls’ reserve frontcourt rotation was among the team’s most glaring holes in the 2021-22 season, particularly at the backup center spot, where Alize Johnson, Tony Bradley, Derrick Jones Jr. and Tristan Thompson each tried their hand for stretches.

Kessler would, at the least, add a high-upside name to that mix, and at best, represent an option more viable than any of the above to absorb Vučević’s rest minutes on a nightly basis. Ideally, Kessler would boost the team’s interior defense and hold steady on the boards without requiring much strategic shuffling. Like Vučević, he projects best as a “drop” big at the next level, a scheme bolstered by the Bulls employing two of the best point-of-attack defenders in the association in Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso (when healthy).

As for the long-term: The 2021-22 season is the last of Vučević’s contract. That doesn’t necessarily mean it will be his last in Chicago, but add that dynamic to the two-time All-Star’s 32nd birthday approaching in October, and it wouldn’t be the worst time for the Bulls to try their hand at developing an eventual successor.

Perhaps Kessler could be just that. As of the combine, he hadn't yet spoken with the Bulls, but said he was anticipating a meeting in the coming days. His projected range appears in the mid-to-late first round, so he could very well be in play.

