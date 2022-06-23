2022 NBA Draft: Tracking the undrafted free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 NBA Draft is over.

Fifty-eight players will now begin the next chapter in their respective professional careers. But not everyone had the pleasure of hearing their names called.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With a finite amount of picks available, some intriguing prospects just couldn’t make the cut and will have to hope they can instead get signed as an undrafted rookie.

Here is where the top undrafted free agents signed following the conclusion of the 2022 draft:

Keon Ellis, G, Alabama: Sacramento Kings

Shareef O’Neal, F, LSU: Los Angeles Lakers

Ron Harper Jr., F, Rutgers: Toronto Raptors

Justin Lewis, F, Marquette: Chicago Bulls

Alondes Williams, G, Wake Forest: Brooklyn Nets

Trevion Williams, F/C, Purdue:

Michael Foster Jr., F, G League Ignite: Philadelphia 76ers

Lester Quinones, G, Memphis: Golden State Warriors

Jordan Hall, G, St. Joseph’s:

Dereon Seabron, G/F, NC State: New Orleans Pelicans

Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s:

Johnny Juzang, G/F, UCLA: Utah Jazz

Gabe Brown, F, Michigan State:

John Butler Jr., C, Florida State:

Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois: Utah Jazz

Scotty Pippen Jr., G, Vanderbilt:

Orlando Robinson, C, Fresno State:

Iverson Molinar, G, Mississippi State: Milwaukee Bucks

Kameron McGusty, G, Miami (FL):

Collin Gillespie, G, Villanova: Denver Nuggets

Hyunjung Lee, F, Davidson:

Aminu Mohamed, G/F, Georgetown: Philadelphia 76ers

Jamaree Bouyea, G, San Francisco: Miami Heat

Jared Rhoden, G/F, Seton Hall:

Tevin Brown, G, Murray State:

Darius Days, F, LSU:

Ziga Samar, G, Fuelenbrada:

Buddy Boeheim, G/F, Syracuse:

Brady Manek, F, UNC:

Kenneth Lofton Jr., F/C, Louisiana Tech: Memphis Grizzlies

Tyson Etienne, G, Wichita State:

Trevor Hudgins, G, NW Missouri State: Houston Rockets

Cole Swider, F, Syracuse: Los Angeles Lakers

Theo John, F, Duke: Minnesota Timberwolves

Marcus Bingham Jr., C, Michigan State: Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Adeway, G/F, St. Bonaventure: Miami Heat

Jeriah Horne, F, Tulsa: Sacramento Kings