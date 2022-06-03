2022 NBA Draft: Tari Eason's Defensive Mindset Could Fit Bulls

2022 NBA Draft: Could Eason's defense mesh with Bulls? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls own the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Their options with that selection, should they keep it, are plentiful.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, NBC Sports Chicago will examine a handful of prospects that could be in play for the Bulls in their expected range. Next up: LSU forward Tari Eason.

Bio

Name: Tari Eason

School: LSU

Position: Forward

Age: 21

Height: 6-8

Weight: 217

Wingspan: 7-2

2021-22 Stats: 16.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 1.9 spg, 1 apg | 52.1% FG, 35.9% 3P, 80.3% FT

Three Things To Know

He has ties to both Scottie Pippen and Brandon Roy: OK, so the first is a lighthearted bit of a stretch. Eason was born in Portsmouth, Va., site of the now-defunct predraft camp where Jerry Krause first fell in love with the unheralded Pippen. But Eason’s ties to Roy are legit; he played three of his four high school seasons for him at Seattle’s Garfield High School. The school won two state titles during that span.

OK, so the first is a lighthearted bit of a stretch. Eason was born in Portsmouth, Va., site of the now-defunct predraft camp where Jerry Krause first fell in love with the unheralded Pippen. But Eason’s ties to Roy are legit; he played three of his four high school seasons for him at Seattle’s Garfield High School. The school won two state titles during that span. He has Kawhi Leonard-type hands: The comps to elite wings continue. Eason posted odd but unmistakably noticeable measurements at the NBA Draft Combine with a hand length of 9 ¼ inches and hand width of 11 inches. Those ranked third and first, respectively, and compare favorably to the well-documented claws of Leonard, whose mitts check in 9 ¾ long and 11 ¼ wide. Combined with an impressive 7-2 wingspan, it’s easy to see why Eason is such a havoc-wreaker defensively who tries to dunk everything in transition.

The comps to elite wings continue. Eason posted odd but unmistakably noticeable measurements at the NBA Draft Combine with a hand length of 9 ¼ inches and hand width of 11 inches. Those ranked third and first, respectively, and compare favorably to the well-documented claws of Leonard, whose mitts check in 9 ¾ long and 11 ¼ wide. Combined with an impressive 7-2 wingspan, it’s easy to see why Eason is such a havoc-wreaker defensively who tries to dunk everything in transition. He more than doubled his scoring average from freshman to sophomore year: And he did so after transferring from Cincinnati to LSU, where he earned Sixth Man of the Year honors by scoring 16.9 points in 24.4 minutes. Questions remain about Eason’s shot, which he overhauled but still features an unconventional release. But his scoring efficiency is unquestioned.

Bulls Fit

With his athleticism, long wingspan and ability to create turnovers, it’s easy to envision Eason slotting in alongside Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and even Patrick Williams in a small-ball, defensive-havoc-wreaking lineup. Eason finished second in the SEC in steals despite coming off the bench and added 36 blocks to his 64 swipes.

If Bulls fans could get past the jokes about drafting another Sixth Man of the Year — Williams also earned the honor in his lone season at Florida State — Eason’s ability to guard multiple positions makes him an ideal projected fit in the current NBA landscape of switchability.

His aforementioned efficient scoring played out in the form of 188 free throw attempts and the best points-per-minute production in the conference. The free-throw attempts, not to mention the 80 percent conversion rate, is significant. Eason attacks the rim consistently, no small detail for a Bulls team that ranked 17th in free-throw attempts.

Eason isn’t an advanced playmaker or decision-maker yet. But his rebounding and defensive ability project to rotational minutes that needs more two-way talent.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.