2022 NBA Draft: Jeremy Sochan's Versatility Could Intrigue Bulls

NBA Draft: Could Sochan's versatility intrigue Bulls?

The Chicago Bulls own the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Their options with that selection, should they keep it, are plentiful.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, NBC Sports Chicago will examine a handful of prospects that could be in play for the Bulls in their expected range. Next up: Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan.

Bio

Name: Jeremy Sochan



School: Baylor



Position: Forward



Age: 19



Height: 6-9



Weight: 230



Wingspan: 7 feet



2021-22 Stats: 9.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.3 spg | 47.4% FG, 29.6% 3P, 58.9% FT

Three Things To Know

At the recent NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Sochan called himself “a citizen of the world”: And for good reason. His mother is from Poland and his late father played professionally in England after both parents played Division II basketball in Oklahoma. Sochan, who speaks with a British accent, then attended high school in Indiana and Germany before heading to Texas.

“I’m Polish, English, American, a mixture,” Sochan said. “I’ve been all over the place, so I feel like I’ve seen everything. It’s been good for me. It’s opened my mind. I’ve seen so many countries and coaches a well.”

In his media session at the combine, Sochan referenced Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Patrick Beverley and Jrue Holiday: So you might say he’s defensive minded.

“My Mom, she was my first coach,” Sochan said. “And to this day, she tells me defense comes first.”

From his wingspan to his physicality, Sochan projects to be a force at that end and certainly fits into the multi-positional and switchable defender that today’s NBA favors. Injuries forced him into playing some center in small-ball lineups in his lone season at Baylor.

Like a certain former Bulls Hall of Famer, Sochan likes to change hairstyles — the more colorful, the better: Speaking at the combine, he wouldn’t reveal what he has planned for draft night, other than to say it would be special.

But just over the course of last season, Sochan sported long, curly golden hair, a closely-shorn blue look and even shaved his head bald for a stretch. At the combine, Sochan dyed his hair blonde again.

Bulls Fit

Few players have improved their stock as much as Sochan has, so there’s a good chance he’s gone before the 18th pick. Still, his range in mock drafts is wide — from top-10 to low teens. If he’s in play, he’s easy to envision as a plug-and-play defender because of his size, tenacity and ability to guard multiple positions.

What might give the Bulls pause is Sochan’s shooting — or lack thereof. He connected at just 29.6 percent from the shorter 3-point line and a hideous 58.9 percent from the free-throw line. Scouts say there’s potential for growth because of decent mechanics and a strong work ethic. But the Bulls are seeking two-way players and, for now, Sochan’s offensive game is limited to attacking the rim.

As for duplication of Patrick Williams, the NBA playoffs have showcased how teams can utilize multiple dynamic wings simultaneously, particularly if they’re adept at guarding multiple positions. Sochan projects to be able to do so.

While his current lack of shooting ability wouldn’t help the Bulls’ occasional spacing issues, scouts say he does possess strong ball-handling skills. So he may eventually develop into someone who can play in pick-and-roll. But his rookie year minutes would come from his defensive mindset.

