2022 NBA Draft: How to Watch and Stream

How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is finally here. It starts with the Orlando Magic picking at the top of the order.

The Chicago Bulls will make their lone at 18th overall, unless a draft night trade occurs.

But will the Bulls make a pick? Will it be traded away to bolster their roster to solidify themselves as contenders in the Eastern Conference?

All that remains to be seen.

NBC Sports Chicago will be live at the Advocate Center all night to report on the Bulls moves.

NBC Sports Chicago's coverage

The Rush

Bulls insider K.C. Johnson and reporter Rob Schaefer preview the 2022 NBA Draft and what the Bulls could do. Currently the Bulls have the 18th-overall pick. Who could the Bulls talk at No. 18? Will they trade away the pick in a blockbuster move to bolster the roster? K.C. and Rob break it all down on The Rush.

Unfiltered

Host David Kaplan will preview the draft and explore what the Bulls could do with the 18th overall pick with a panel of Bulls experts. Joining Kaplan will be NBC Sports Chicago's Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson, and Bulls analysts Kendall Gill and Will Perdue.

NBA Draft Reaction Live

Jason Goff, Kendall Gill and Will Perdue are live at the Advocate Center during the 2022 NBA Draft. The crew will go live after the 10th overall pick to react to the Chicago Bulls selection at 18th overall.

Bulls Talk Live: Post-Draft Reaction

Jason Goff, K.C. Johnson, Rob Schaefer, Kendall Gill and Will Perdue are live at the Advocate Center during the 2022 NBA Draft. The crew react to the draft and the Bulls move.

From the date, location, draft order, top prospects and more, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft.

When is the 2022 NBA Draft?

The NBA draft will take place on Thursday, June 23.

What time is the 2022 NBA Draft?

The NBA draft will commence at 8 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the 2022 NBA Draft on?

The first round of the draft will be aired on both ABC and ESPN. The second round of the draft will be shown on ESPN.

How can I stream the 2022 NBA Draft?

You can stream the entire draft on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. You can stream the first round on ABC.com and the ABC app as well.

