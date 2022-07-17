2022 MLB Draft: Ian Happ's Advice for Cubs' First-Round Pick

Ian Happ’s advice for Cubs’ 2022 1st-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The last time the Cubs had a top 10 pick in the MLB Draft, they selected Ian Happ ninth overall in 2015.

Seven years later, Happ is having a breakout season and has blossomed into an All-Star, and the Cubs will make their first single digit draft pick since him.

So, does the 27-year-old have any advice for whomever the Cubs pick seventh overall Sunday night?

Happ contemplated the question for a moment Sunday inside the Cubs clubhouse.

“I didn't understand at the time how lucky I was to be drafted by this organization,” Happ said.

Happ was the Cubs’ four straight top 10 draft pick under Theo Epstein, Jed Hoyer and Co., and the third straight collegiate hitter of that bunch.

Although he was not part of the Cubs’ 2016 championship team, he debuted during a 2017 season they lost in the NLCS. In his first four seasons, he made the playoffs three times.

“When you're going through the [draft] process,” Happ said, “you watch baseball your whole life, you know teams, you have your favorites or whatever.

“Until you're in it, you really don't understand how special it is to be drafted by an organization like this with the history, with this place (Wrigley Field) as your office every day.

“Whoever we get, be pretty grateful that this is where you get to come to work.”

Happ remembered the first call he received was from Jason Carr of Cubs media relations after he was drafted, a “really cool moment,” while he was at home with his family.

And as exciting as the pre-draft process was, Happ looked back seemingly just as fondly as the months that followed, when he became ingrained in the Cubs organization.

Said Happ: "Looking back to being introduced to all of the staff members that we had, our minor league staff [members who are] now scattered throughout the big leagues in other places that was such an important part of bringing the World Series and winning teams here.

"Those first few months and getting to meet all those people and have all those relationships, that was a really a cool piece of the draft process."

