2022 MLB Draft: Cubs Select RHP Cade Horton With No. 7 Pick

MLB Draft: Cubs select RHP Cade Horton with No. 7 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs drafted college hitters from 2013-15 when they held top 10 picks.

This time around, they went with a pitcher.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Cubs selected right-hander Cade Horton out of the University of Oklahoma.

Horton, 20, is the No. 24 overall prospect in this year's draft, according to MLB Pipeline.

He was a two-sport athlete out of high school, also playing quarterback in football, and was a two-way prospect as a pitcher/infielder.

He missed the 2021 baseball season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and began the 2022 season as Oklahoma's starting third baseman.

Horton made his first appearance for Oklahoma in late March and went 5-2 with a 4.86 ERA in 14 games/11 starts.

He was dominant during the 2022 postseason, posting a 2.61 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 31 innings for the Sooners.

MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis called Horton "the best college pitcher available" on the draft broadcast after the Cubs made the selection.

Horton stands 6-foot-1 and touches 98 mph with his fastball velocity.

It's the second straight year the Cubs drafted a college pitcher in the first round, following lefty Jordan Wicks in 2021.

The Cubs will also pick later Sunday night with the No. 47 selection.

More to come.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.