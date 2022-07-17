2022 MLB Draft: Cubs Select Jackson Ferris With No. 47 Pick

MLB Draft: Cubs select Jackson Ferris with No. 47 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Cubs went with two pitchers on Day 1 of the 2022 MLB Draft.
After drafting University of Oklahoma right-hander Cade Horton seventh overall, the Cubs selected lefty Jackson Ferris with their next draft pick, 47th overall.
Ferris, 18, comes from the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida. He's ranked the 19th overall prospect in the draft by MLB Pipeline and 34th by Baseball America.
Considered one of the top prep pitchers in the draft by evaluators, Ferris — who stands 6-foot-4, 195 pounds — has a mid-90s fastball that touches 96-97 mph.
According to Pipeline's scouting report, he also wields a mid-70 mph 12-6 curveball and a mid-80s changeup and has No. 2-3 starter potential.
Baseball America ranks Ferris' changeup as the fourth-best among high school pitchers in the draft.
In his senior season at IMG, Ferris went 8-0 with a 1.33 ERA in 10 outings, striking out 103 batters in 54 1/3 innings.
Ferris is committed to play collegiately at Ole Miss.
It's the second straight year the Cubs drafted an IMG pitcher with one of their top picks. They selected lefty Drew Gray in the third round last year.