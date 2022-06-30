2022 Fourth of July Fireworks: Where to Find Firework Shows in Chicago and the Suburbs

Fourth of July weekend in Chicago is just about here, and traditional parades and fireworks shows across the city and suburbs are a summer favorite of many residents.

Here's where and when you an see fireworks throughout the area -- including the famous show at Navy Pier.

Chicago - Navy Pier

Saturday, July 2, 9 p.m.

Barrington Fireworks

Friday, July 1

Bensenville LibertyFest

Monday, July 4

Burr Ridge Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Des Plaines Fireworks

Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

Downers Grove/Woodridge Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Elgin Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Glenview Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Glencoe Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9 p.m.

Glen Ellyn Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at dus

Highland Park Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Joliet Slammers Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 6:05 p.m.

Lake Forest Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m.

Lemont Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Libertyville Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Lisle Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Lombard Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Mundelein Community Days

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Naperville Salute

Monday, July 4

Taste of Oak Brook

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Romeoville Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Vernon Hills Fireworks Spectacular

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Wheaton Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9 p.m.

Wilmette Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Winnetka Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:20 p.m.

Warrenville Fireworks

Monday, July 4

