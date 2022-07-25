2022 college football odds: Favorites to win SEC, Big Ten and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Conference realignment is heading for college football in a major way, but not just yet.

Texas and Oklahoma aren’t making their move to the SEC for another few years, while USC and UCLA have two more seasons in the Pac-12. Before the college football landscape shifts entirely, the typical conference championships are still up for grabs.

The SEC is expected to be a battle between the two sides that met in last year’s national championship game. Up north in the Big Ten, the conference title should come down to two of college football’s biggest rivals. Elsewhere, the Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC are going to go on with business as usual before some of their premier teams ditch them for other conferences.

Which teams are expected to raise championship trophies in their respective conferences? Let’s check the odds around the country, with numbers provided by our partner, PointsBet:

SEC conference winner odds

Alabama came out on top in the SEC last season, but it was Georgia that got the last laugh. The Crimson Tide rolled past the Bulldogs in the conference championship game, but Kirby Smart’s squad bounced back with a 33-18 win over Nick Saban and Co. in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Oddsmakers foresee the two powerhouses being the class of the SEC yet again in 2022. Alabama has minus odds, but don’t be surprised if the school faces Georgia in the conference – or national – title game once again.

Alabama: -130

Georgia: +150

Texas A&M: +1400

Ole Miss: +3300

Tennessee: +4000

Florida: +5000

Kentucky: +6000

Arkansas: +6000

LSU: +7000

South Carolina: +10000

Mississippi State: +10000

Auburn: +15000

Missouri: +50000

Vanderbilt: +100000

Big Ten conference winner odds

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan finally conquered Ohio State in 2021, but the Buckeyes are favorites to restore order in 2022. C.J. Stroud is the preseason Heisman favorite after being a finalist for the award last season, though two of his top receivers from last season were selected as first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wisconsin, Nebraska and Penn State are among the squads that will be chasing Ohio State and Michigan.

Ohio State: -235

Michigan: +700

Wisconsin: +1000

Nebraska: +1400

Penn State: +1600

Iowa: +2500

Michigan State: +3000

Minnesota: +3000

Purdue: +3000

Maryland: +10000

Indiana: +10000

Illinois: +20000

Northwestern: +25000

Rutgers: +50000

Big 12 conference winner odds

Before the Red River Rivalry heads to the SEC, the two foes will still be competing for Big 12 supremacy. Oklahoma is slightly favored over Texas in 2022 conference odds, and the race could be decided when they face off in their annual showdown on Oct. 8.

Baylor, which won the 2021 conference championship, has the next-best odds. After that, it’s Oklahoma State, which had the best conference record during the 2021 regular season.

Oklahoma: +200

Texas: +250

Baylor: +550

Oklahoma State: +650

Iowa State: +1100

TCU: +1500

Kansas State: +1500

Texas Tech: +4000

West Virginia: +4000

Kansas: +25000

ACC conference winner odds

Clemson had an off-year by its standards in 2021, going 10-3 overall and 6-2 in ACC play. Head coach Dabo Swinney, QB D.J. Uiagalelei and the Tigers are predicted to reclaim their spot atop the conference hierarchy this year.

Miami has the next-best chances of winning the conference. Pitt, the reigning conference champion, is third, while 2021 runner-up Wake Forest is back with the middle of the pack.

Clemson: -125

Miami (Fla.): +500

Pittsburgh: +850

NC State: +900

North Carolina: +1200

Wake Forest: +1800

Louisville: +2500

Florida State: +3300

Virginia: +4000

Boston College: +4000

Virginia Tech: +6600

Georgia Tech: +20000

Syracuse: +30000

Duke: +50000

Pac-12 conference winner odds

Lincoln Riley has made a big splash in SoCal, but could he bring USC a conference championship in his first season with the program? His Trojans are favorites to emerge with their first Pac-12 title since 2017.

Utah and Oregon are close behind USC in Pac-12 odds. UCLA, which is heading to the Big Ten alongside USC in 2024, is next on the list.

USC: +200

Utah: +250

Oregon: +300

UCLA: +900

Washington: +1100

Oregon State: +2500

Arizona State: +3300

Washington State: +3300

California: +5000

Stanford: +6000

Colorado: +25000

Arizona: +25000

Mountain West conference winner odds

Boise State and Fresno State are neck and neck as favorites in the Mountain West. Utah State, which slaughtered San Diego State in the 2021 conference championship game, currently sits in fifth.

Boise State: +225

Fresno State: +250

San Diego State: +400

Air Force: +500

Utah State: +900

Wyoming: +2500

San Jose State: +2500

Nevada: +2800

Colorado State: +3000

Hawaii: +10000

UNLV: +10000

New Mexico: +20000

AAC conference winner odds

Cincinnati may not go on another run to the College Football Playoff this season, but it is still expected to be the top team in the American Athletic Conference for the third straight year. Houston and Central Florida aren’t far behind when it comes to AAC champion odds, though.

Cincinnati: +200

Houston: +250

UCF: +360

SMU: +900

Memphis: +1100

East Carolina: +2500

Tulsa: +3000

South Florida: +4000

Tulane: +4000

Navy: +8000

Temple: +20000

Conference USA conference winner odds

UTSA and UAB have won the last two Conference USA crowns, and one of those teams is expected to win it again in 2022. UTSA has the slight edge over UAB, but Western Kentucky is lurking as another Conference USA contender.

UTSA: +215

UAB: +230

Western Kentucky: +350

Florida Atlantic: +800

North Texas: +1500

Middle Tennessee: +1600

Charlotte: +2200

UTEP: +2200

Louisiana Tech: +2500

Rice: +8000

FIU: +10000

MAC conference winner odds

Kent State topped Northern Illinois in the 2021 MAC Championship Game, but neither program is in the top two when it comes to odds for the 2022 title. Those slots belong to Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.

Miami (Ohio): +350

Toledo: +350

Northern Illinois: +550

Central Michigan: +600

Kent State: +700

Western Michigan: +800

Eastern Michigan: +1400

Ohio: +1600

Buffalo: +2000

Ball State: +2500

Bowling Green: +3000

Akron: +8000

Sun Belt conference winner odds

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns capped off a perfect Sun Belt record in 2021 with a conference championship victory over Appalachian State, but the Mountaineers are predicted to climb to the top this season.

Appalachian State: +250

Louisiana: +300

Marshall: +425

Coastal Carolina: +500

Troy: +1000

Georgia State: +1200

South Alabama: +1600

Southern Miss: +4000

Arkansas State: +6000

Texas State: +7000

Old Dominion: +7000

Georgia Southern: +10000

Louisiana Monroe: +20000

