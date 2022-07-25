2022 college football odds: Favorites to win SEC, Big Ten and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Conference realignment is heading for college football in a major way, but not just yet.
Texas and Oklahoma aren’t making their move to the SEC for another few years, while USC and UCLA have two more seasons in the Pac-12. Before the college football landscape shifts entirely, the typical conference championships are still up for grabs.
The SEC is expected to be a battle between the two sides that met in last year’s national championship game. Up north in the Big Ten, the conference title should come down to two of college football’s biggest rivals. Elsewhere, the Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC are going to go on with business as usual before some of their premier teams ditch them for other conferences.
Which teams are expected to raise championship trophies in their respective conferences? Let’s check the odds around the country, with numbers provided by our partner, PointsBet:
SEC conference winner odds
Local
Alabama came out on top in the SEC last season, but it was Georgia that got the last laugh. The Crimson Tide rolled past the Bulldogs in the conference championship game, but Kirby Smart’s squad bounced back with a 33-18 win over Nick Saban and Co. in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Oddsmakers foresee the two powerhouses being the class of the SEC yet again in 2022. Alabama has minus odds, but don’t be surprised if the school faces Georgia in the conference – or national – title game once again.
- Alabama: -130
- Georgia: +150
- Texas A&M: +1400
- Ole Miss: +3300
- Tennessee: +4000
- Florida: +5000
- Kentucky: +6000
- Arkansas: +6000
- LSU: +7000
- South Carolina: +10000
- Mississippi State: +10000
- Auburn: +15000
- Missouri: +50000
- Vanderbilt: +100000
Big Ten conference winner odds
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan finally conquered Ohio State in 2021, but the Buckeyes are favorites to restore order in 2022. C.J. Stroud is the preseason Heisman favorite after being a finalist for the award last season, though two of his top receivers from last season were selected as first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Wisconsin, Nebraska and Penn State are among the squads that will be chasing Ohio State and Michigan.
- Ohio State: -235
- Michigan: +700
- Wisconsin: +1000
- Nebraska: +1400
- Penn State: +1600
- Iowa: +2500
- Michigan State: +3000
- Minnesota: +3000
- Purdue: +3000
- Maryland: +10000
- Indiana: +10000
- Illinois: +20000
- Northwestern: +25000
- Rutgers: +50000
Big 12 conference winner odds
Before the Red River Rivalry heads to the SEC, the two foes will still be competing for Big 12 supremacy. Oklahoma is slightly favored over Texas in 2022 conference odds, and the race could be decided when they face off in their annual showdown on Oct. 8.
Baylor, which won the 2021 conference championship, has the next-best odds. After that, it’s Oklahoma State, which had the best conference record during the 2021 regular season.
- Oklahoma: +200
- Texas: +250
- Baylor: +550
- Oklahoma State: +650
- Iowa State: +1100
- TCU: +1500
- Kansas State: +1500
- Texas Tech: +4000
- West Virginia: +4000
- Kansas: +25000
ACC conference winner odds
Clemson had an off-year by its standards in 2021, going 10-3 overall and 6-2 in ACC play. Head coach Dabo Swinney, QB D.J. Uiagalelei and the Tigers are predicted to reclaim their spot atop the conference hierarchy this year.
Miami has the next-best chances of winning the conference. Pitt, the reigning conference champion, is third, while 2021 runner-up Wake Forest is back with the middle of the pack.
- Clemson: -125
- Miami (Fla.): +500
- Pittsburgh: +850
- NC State: +900
- North Carolina: +1200
- Wake Forest: +1800
- Louisville: +2500
- Florida State: +3300
- Virginia: +4000
- Boston College: +4000
- Virginia Tech: +6600
- Georgia Tech: +20000
- Syracuse: +30000
- Duke: +50000
Pac-12 conference winner odds
Lincoln Riley has made a big splash in SoCal, but could he bring USC a conference championship in his first season with the program? His Trojans are favorites to emerge with their first Pac-12 title since 2017.
Utah and Oregon are close behind USC in Pac-12 odds. UCLA, which is heading to the Big Ten alongside USC in 2024, is next on the list.
- USC: +200
- Utah: +250
- Oregon: +300
- UCLA: +900
- Washington: +1100
- Oregon State: +2500
- Arizona State: +3300
- Washington State: +3300
- California: +5000
- Stanford: +6000
- Colorado: +25000
- Arizona: +25000
Mountain West conference winner odds
Boise State and Fresno State are neck and neck as favorites in the Mountain West. Utah State, which slaughtered San Diego State in the 2021 conference championship game, currently sits in fifth.
- Boise State: +225
- Fresno State: +250
- San Diego State: +400
- Air Force: +500
- Utah State: +900
- Wyoming: +2500
- San Jose State: +2500
- Nevada: +2800
- Colorado State: +3000
- Hawaii: +10000
- UNLV: +10000
- New Mexico: +20000
AAC conference winner odds
Cincinnati may not go on another run to the College Football Playoff this season, but it is still expected to be the top team in the American Athletic Conference for the third straight year. Houston and Central Florida aren’t far behind when it comes to AAC champion odds, though.
- Cincinnati: +200
- Houston: +250
- UCF: +360
- SMU: +900
- Memphis: +1100
- East Carolina: +2500
- Tulsa: +3000
- South Florida: +4000
- Tulane: +4000
- Navy: +8000
- Temple: +20000
Conference USA conference winner odds
UTSA and UAB have won the last two Conference USA crowns, and one of those teams is expected to win it again in 2022. UTSA has the slight edge over UAB, but Western Kentucky is lurking as another Conference USA contender.
- UTSA: +215
- UAB: +230
- Western Kentucky: +350
- Florida Atlantic: +800
- North Texas: +1500
- Middle Tennessee: +1600
- Charlotte: +2200
- UTEP: +2200
- Louisiana Tech: +2500
- Rice: +8000
- FIU: +10000
MAC conference winner odds
Kent State topped Northern Illinois in the 2021 MAC Championship Game, but neither program is in the top two when it comes to odds for the 2022 title. Those slots belong to Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.
- Miami (Ohio): +350
- Toledo: +350
- Northern Illinois: +550
- Central Michigan: +600
- Kent State: +700
- Western Michigan: +800
- Eastern Michigan: +1400
- Ohio: +1600
- Buffalo: +2000
- Ball State: +2500
- Bowling Green: +3000
- Akron: +8000
Sun Belt conference winner odds
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns capped off a perfect Sun Belt record in 2021 with a conference championship victory over Appalachian State, but the Mountaineers are predicted to climb to the top this season.
- Appalachian State: +250
- Louisiana: +300
- Marshall: +425
- Coastal Carolina: +500
- Troy: +1000
- Georgia State: +1200
- South Alabama: +1600
- Southern Miss: +4000
- Arkansas State: +6000
- Texas State: +7000
- Old Dominion: +7000
- Georgia Southern: +10000
- Louisiana Monroe: +20000
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.