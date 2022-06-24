2022 Chicago Pride Events: Pride Parade, Pride in the Park, Navy Pier Pride and More

More than a million people are expected at Chicago's annual Pride Parade Sunday, but it's not the only Pride celebration taking place this weekend.

Here's what to know about the Parade if you plan to go, as well as other Pride events and celebrations taking place across the city this weekend.

Navy Pier Pride: Saturday

From noon to 11:30 p.m., Navy Pier's annual free, outdoor pride celebration showcases storytelling, performances from local LGBTQIA+ artists including the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus, educational programs and more.

The event concludes with fireworks, which take place every Wednesday and Saturday evenings at Navy Pier.

Back Lot Bash: Saturday and Sunday

Along Clark Street, this Pride weekend-long event will include whiskey tasting, a drag festival, live music and more.

The event takes place Saturday beginning at 3 p.m., and continues through Sunday at 9 p.m.

Tickets begin at $20 per day, or $30 for a two-day pass.

Pride in The Park: Saturday and Sunday

Pride in The Park, an outdoor music festival and immersive pride experience in Grant Park, also takes place this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

Headliners include The Chainsmokers and Alesso, and performances include singer/songwriter Daya, rapper and television personality Saucy Santana, DJ and producer J. Worra, YouTube sensation Rebecca Black, as well as performances by RuPaul's Drag Race Winners Shea Couleé, Monet x Change and Priyanka.

Here's the full lineup for each day.

Pride in The Park takes place at Butler Field at Grant Park on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Butler Field at Grant Park in downtown Chicago, at 100 S. Lakeshore Drive.

Single day tickets start at $45, and tickets for both days start at $95. More information can be found here.

2022 Chicago Pride Parade: Sunday

When and Where

Chicago's 51st annual Pride Parade steps off Sunday at noon at Montrose Ave. and Broadway in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood and winds through the north side of the city. It ends in Lincoln Park near the intersection of Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road., organizers say.

The busiest portion of the parade route tends to be in North Halsted between Belmont Avenue and Grace Street, according to organizers.

Here's a map of the route.

"For the liveliest viewing spots, head to the Boystown section of North Halsted Street, between Belmont Avenue and Grace Street," parade organizers say. "If you are seeking a less crowded area to view the parade, look for your viewing spots north of Irving Park Road, along Broadway or further along Broadway between Belmont Avenue and Diversey Parkway."

Pride Parade Street Closures

Street closures begin as early as 8 a.m. Sunday and include Montrose, Irving Park and Wellington at Broadway and Addison, Grace and Roscoe at Halsted.

Pride Parade Security

In terms of security Chicago officials say they are prepared, and have no known threats at this time. "We are expecting large crowds for the Pride Parade as we do every year, and I want to encourage everyone attending to safely enjoy the celebration throughout the day," Chicago's Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday during a press conference.

"Although there are no known threats at this time, each year Chicago public safety departments along with parade organizers adjust the already robust security plan to ensure the safety of personnel participants, spectators residents and all those in the area."

During a press conference Wednesday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said "We've added more staffing to this year's pride than we've had in the past. We've had more coordination with businesses and other stakeholders in the planning process for Pride Parade than we have in the past.

"We are obviously planning for the worst, hoping for the best," he continued. "We have extraordinary dedicated resources to this year's Pride -- more than has ever been committed."