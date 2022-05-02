2022 Chicago Park District Summer Camp: Registration, Search for Camps and More

It may still be chilly outside, but summer is right around the corner, and so is the 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Camp Season.

Here's when 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Camp registration opens, what camps are available and more.

What 2022 Chicago Park District Day Camps Are Offered This Year?

Activities for hundreds of day camps, according to CPS, range from everything to sports and outdoor activities, to art, to civic engagement.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Day camps are 6 weeks long and are offered for 6-12 year-olds.

You can search through all the different camps offered, by camp or location, here, or view the different camps here.

You can search for locations nearest to you here.

For younger children, Play Camp is offered for kids 3-5, and for 13-17 year-olds, Teen Camp is available.

What Are The 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Day Camp Dates?

Day camps for those ages 6 to 12 will span six-weeks from July 5 to Aug. 12.

The camp offers two six-hour shifts each day, ranging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dates vary for other camps, like Play Camp or Teen Camp.

When Does 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Camp Registration Opens?

Registration for 2022 Chicago Park District Summer Camp opens online May 9-10 at 9 a.m.

In-person registration begins May 14.

Registration cost per camps vary.

A Chicago Park District account is required to register for a program, whether registering online or in-person. Accounts can be created online here, or in-person at the parks.

Financial assistance is available for city residents. More information is available here.