2022 chicago marathon

2022 Chicago Marathon, Half Marathon, Shamrock Shuffle Dates Released

Chicago Marathon 2022 registration details will be available soon, race organizers said.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

If the inspiration and dedication coursing through the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon got you excited to train for a race, 2022 could be your year.

Race organizers announced 2022 dates for the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, Half Marathon and Chicago Marathon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

2022 Chicago race dates to know:

  • Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle: March 20, 2022
  • Bank of America Chicago 13.1: June 5, 2022
  • Bank of America Chicago Marathon: Oct. 9. 2022

Registration for each of the three events will be coming out soon.

bank of america chicago marathon Oct 10

Bank of America Chicago Marathon: 10 Remarkable Facts, Stories From This Year's Race

2021 bank of america chicago marathon Oct 10

Photos: Best Signs From the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon made a triumphant return Sunday, bringing a sense of pride and inspiration that extended well beyond the 26.2-mile course.

Seifu Tura made a big comeback as he went from a sixth-place finish in 2019 to first place in 2021, beating former champion Galen Rupp. Rupp managed to break his historic 2017 finish time by nearly three minutes despite ending as runner-up in the race.

Kenyan sensation Ruth Chepngetich made her U.S. debut with a landslide victory, followed by two powerful finishes from competitors Sara Hall and Emma Bates, who marked the first time since 1994 that two or more American women have finished on the podium.

Elite wheelchair finishers, Daniel Romanchuk and Tatyana McFadden, not only raced their way to the top of the podium but to the tarmac as they travel from the finish line to yet another major marathon start line in 24 hours.

Victories were seen not just at the finish line, but along the course as the city and volunteers flooded the route to cheer on runners, a stark shift from the quiet streets that marked the start of the pandemic in 2020.

This article tagged under:

2022 chicago marathonbank of america chicago marathonShamrock Shuffle2022 chicago marathon registrationchicago marathon 2022
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us