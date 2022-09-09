2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Course Route Unveiled

Preparations are underway for the 44th rendition of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the city's biggest racing event of the year.

As the race date nears, organizers unveiled Friday the route runners will trek Oct. 9.

Known for its flat and fast course, the race will start and end in Grant Park, taking runners on a grand tour of the city in between.

Along the 26.2-mile journey, runners will be guided across 29 neighborhoods, dozens of historic landmarks and six Chicago River bridges.

The course is expected to be treaded by as many as 40,000 runners.

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.