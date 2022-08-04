2022 Chicago Ducky Derby: 75,000 Ducks Set to Splash Into the Chicago River Thursday

Thousands of rubber ducks are set to float along the Chicago River Thursday and compete to cross the finish line as the city's 2022 Chicago Ducky Derby returns to the city.

The annual event, benefitting Special Olympics Illinois, allows the public to sponsor rubber ducks, with proceeds helping the organization to "continue to provide year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership and personal development to more than 21,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities across the state," a press release said.

While ducks are no longer available for adoption, Ducky Derby events begin at 10 a.m. with a Family Festival in Pioneer Court featuring games, prizes, performances and more.

According to the release, Special Olympics Illinois athlete, Kyle Tuckey -- who has earned gold and bronze medals in gymnastics -- will serve as the 2022 Duck Derby Ambassador, and appear at the ducky finish line to crown one lucky duck the winner.

The ducks set to begin their journey into the Chicago River at 1 p.m. Thursday, from the Columbus Bridge.