2022 Chicago Air and Water Show to Take Flight This Weekend

The Air and Water show is set to take over Chicago skies this weekend.

The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The show will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days, and admission will be free for those looking to attend.

Hundreds of airplanes, including the iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels, will showcase various acrobatic stunts along Lake Michigan's shoreline between Fullerton Avenue and Oak Street.

The Army’s Golden Knights parachute squadron will also take part in the event as a headliner.

“After the absence of the show in 2020 and a scaled down version in 2021, this summer, we are honored to be able to bring back in full force Chicago’s storied tradition — the Air and Water Show," Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events commissioner Erin Harkey said in a statement released July 5.

A mix of military and civilian performers are currently listed to take flight throughout the show. The full lineup can be found here.