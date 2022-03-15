2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle: How to Get There, Where to Park

With Chicago's first Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle in two years, here's how you can travel to the event without a bump in the road.

If you're planning on driving, be mindful of the numerous street closures, which will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. throughout downtown.

The Millennium Garages, which consist of four garages, are the closest parking options to Grant Park. Reservations must be made in advance of race weekend.

For those staying in town for the whole duration of the event, discounted parking rates are available. The code "SHAMROCK22" offers 10% off extended-stay parking in one of the Millennium Garages.

To avoid traffic, and potentially being late for race day, taking a ride with public transportation is recommended.

Metra offers riders unlimited-use Saturday or Sunday passes to the city for $7. If you're heading downtown for both days of the event, you can buy a $10 Metra weekend pass, which is good for unlimited rides both Saturday and Sunday.

The CTA also is an option that will take attendees to Grant Park on race day.

It's best to purchase tickets in advance to ensure a seat and avoid long lines.