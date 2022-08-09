2023 NFL Odds: Which Teams Will Make, Miss the Playoffs?

See Bears’ odds of making, missing 2023 playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

And just like that, the quest for Super Bowl LVII is about to commence.

After the Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI, it’s now time to see which teams are strong enough to qualify for the upcoming postseason.

Only 14 teams – seven from each conference – can compete in the playoffs, while the remaining 18 squads have to watch from the sidelines.

So, which of those franchises have the best chances of qualifying for the 2022-23 NFL postseason? Here’s a full look at every team’s odds, with all numbers courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Which team has the highest odds of making the 2023 NFL playoffs?

According to PointsBet, the team with the highest odds of making the 2022-23 NFL playoffs is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with -600 odds. It’s not surprising considering Tom Brady is returning for at least another season.

Second is Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers with -500 odds. Both teams finished top-two in the NFC last season, with Green Bay leading the pack.

Which team has the lowest odds of making the 2023 NFL playoffs?

On the flip side, the team with the lowest odds of making the 2022-23 NFL playoffs is the Houston Texans with +1200 odds. Betting on them to miss the postseason is -2500. Davis Mills and Co. finished with a 4-13 record last season, which was tied for the second-worst mark in the AFC.

Make, miss the playoffs odds for 2022-23 NFL season

Here’s a list of every team’s odds to make (yes) and miss (no) the 2022-23 NFL playoffs:

Arizona Cardinals:

Yes +110

No -130

Atlanta Falcons:

Yes +650

No -1000

Baltimore Ravens:

Yes -165

No +135

Buffalo Bills:

Yes -500

No +350

Carolina Panthers:

Yes +400

No -551

Chicago Bears:

Yes +350

No -500

Cincinnati Bengals:

Yes -140

No +110

Dallas Cowboys:

Yes -275

No +215

Denver Broncos:

Yes -145

No +115

Detroit Lions:

Yes +375

No -500

Green Bay Packers:

Yes -500

No +350

Houston Texans:

Yes +1200

No -2500

Indianapolis Colts:

Yes -170

No +135

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Yes +425

No -600

Kansas City Chiefs:

Yes -210

No +175

Las Vegas Raiders:

Yes +160

No -225

Los Angeles Chargers:

Yes -160

No +130

Los Angeles Rams:

Yes -275

No +210

Miami Dolphins:

Yes +145

No -180

Minnesota Vikings:

Yes -110

No -110

New England Patriots:

Yes +140

No -170

New Orleans Saints:

Yes +125

No -150

New York Giants:

Yes +195

No -250

New York Jets:

Yes +600

No -1000

Philadelphia Eagles:

Yes -182

No +140

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Yes +275

No -400

San Francisco 49ers:

Yes -225

No +175

Seattle Seahawks:

Yes +450

No -700

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Yes -600

No +400

Tennessee Titans:

Yes -105

No -115

Washington Commanders:

Yes +165

No -200

