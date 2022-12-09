2022-23 New Year's Eve Celebrations in the Chicago Area

With a new year on the horizon, it's almost time to bid farewell to 2022.

Events in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs are already looking ahead to 2023, revealing celebrations that are set to unfold on New Year's Eve.

Here are some events in the area that will ring in the holiday:

New Year on The Pier

Navy Pier's celebration will feature premium catering and a bar, as well as live band and DJ entertainment all unfolding inside the Aon Grand Ballroom. The night will be capped with a festive countdown and the pier's iconic fireworks show when the clock strikes midnight.

Tickets start at $119.

New Year's Eve in the Sky

CloudBar -- an establishment located on 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center -- will let party-goers celebrate the holiday with live music, specialty cocktails and unlimited rides on the TILT, a moving glass platform that overlooks the city's skyline.

Tickets start at $110. One glass of sparkling wine will be included with every ticket.

A Midnight Soiree

The Hilton Chicago Hotel will invite thousands to its revelry, letting guests roam throughout its party seven areas. The event is all-inclusive, providing cocktails, a buffet, hors d'oeuvres, champagne, gambling and DJs, among other features.

Tickets start at $125.

New Years Eve 2023

Perched in the city's River North neighborhood, The Godfrey Hotel Chicago will fill its fourth-floor lounge with tray-passed appetizers and chef-influenced cocktails for guests to cheer in the new year.

Tickets start at $55.

Gatsby's Roaring 20's New Year's Eve Party 2023

JW Marriott Chicago's "Roaring 20's"-themed, all-inclusive party will offer attendees a buffet, desserts and drinks throughout the night. The event encourages guests to come to the "late-night soireé" fitted in their best from the era.

Tickets start at $119.

Chicago Scene New Year's Eve Party

Billed as the longest-running New Year's Eve party in the city, the Drake Hotel's celebration is anticipating more than 3,000 guests to wander across its seven ballrooms of entertainment. The event will include access to over 40 open bars and complimentary appetizer buffets accompanied by live music.

Tickets start at $169.00.

Ballroom Blitz

Multiple Swissotel Chicago Hotel ballrooms will be filled with entertainment, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, a pasta bar, champagne, raffles, DJs and a live band, among other items.

Tickets start at $119.

Chicago New Year's Eve Ball

Congress Plaza Hotel's multi-ballroom celebration will treat party-goers with an experience filled with all-inclusive drinks and buffets. When 2023 commences, the event will kick off a balloon drop.

Tickets start at $99.

NYE: Cheers to 2023

Social and business club The Metropolitan will open its doors on the 67th floor of the Willis Tower, inviting glammed-up guests to enjoy passed hors d'oeuvres, music and a champagne toast at midnight to welcome in 2023.

Tickets start at $125.

Mezzanotte 2023

Eataly Chicago is throwing an all-inclusive New Year's Eve event complete with unlimited food and drink, live entertainment, chef demonstrations, photo opportunities and more.

Tickets start at $145.

Bubble Bash

Families can celebrate the holiday with DIY confetti poppers, sensory rubes, artwork music and bubbles at DuPage Children's Museum.

Tickets cost $25 for members and $30 for non-members.