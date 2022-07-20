2022-23 NBA Odds: Looking at Every Divisional, Conference Favorite

Bulls have second-best odds to win Central Division originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas concluding, all eyes are now shifting toward the start of the regular season.

The first preseason game isn’t until the end of September, but team rosters are coming into fruition, barring any major trades (*cough cough* Kevin Durant).

So, which teams are favored to win their respective divisions and conferences? Let’s take an early look, with all odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:

Who is favored to win the Central Division in 2022-23?

The Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks are favored to win the Central Division for the fifth straight season in 2022-23, with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers tied for second. Here’s how the odds pan out:

Milwaukee Bucks: -550

Chicago Bulls: +550

Cleveland Cavaliers: +550

Detroit Pistons: +10000

Indiana Pacers: +15000

Who is favored to win the Southeast Division in 2022-23?

The Miami Heat are favored to win the Southeast Division for the second straight year, but they will have competition from one other team. Here’s how the odds line up:

Miami Heat: -140

Atlanta Hawks: +140

Charlotte Hornets: +1200

Washington Wizards : 1400

Orlando Magic: +50000

Who is favored to win the Atlantic Division in 2022-23?

Fans of the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors will have to wait to find their odds to win the division. PointsBet currently does not have odds for the Atlantic Division.

Who is favored to win the Northwest Division in 2022-23?

The Utah Jazz have won the Northwest Division for two straight years, but they are not expected to make it three. Here’s how this division stacks up:

Denver Nuggets: -115

Minnesota Timberwolves: +130

Portland Trail Blazers: +700

Utah Jazz: +2000

Oklahoma City Thunder: +10000

Who is favored to win the Pacific Division in 2022-23?

Phoenix took home the Pacific Division title the past two seasons, but a certain franchise is favored to win its first ever divisional crown. Here’s how this group shapes up:

Who is favored to win the Southwest Division in 2022-23?

Following the emergence of the Memphis Grizzlies last year, they are favored to repeat in 2022-23. Here’s how the last division is expected to play out:

Memphis Grizzlies: -115

Dallas Mavericks : +150

New Orleans Pelicans: +375

San Antonio Spurs: +25000

Houston Rockets: +50000

Who is favored to win the Eastern Conference in 2022-23?

Fresh off their 10th conference title in franchise history this past season, the Celtics are favored to repeat. These are the full 15-team Eastern Conference odds for 2022-23:

Celtics: +250

Bucks: +275

Heat: +550

76ers: +600

Nets: +700

Raptors: +1400

Bulls: +1800

Hawks: +2200

Cavaliers: +4000

Knicks: +4000

Hornets: +7000

Wizards: +15000

Pistons: +25000

Pacers: +25000

Magic: +25000

Who is favored to win the Western Conference in 2022-23?

Despite just winning the NBA Finals, the Warriors are not the favored team in the Western Conference. Instead, it is a divisional foe. Here’s a look at the odds for all 15 teams:

Clippers: +325

Warriors: +350

Suns: +400

Lakers: +600

Nuggets: +1000

Mavericks: +1200

Grizzlies: +1200

Timberwolves: +1500

Pelicans: +1800

Trail Blazers: +5000

Jazz: +8000

Kings: +15000

Rockets: +25000

Thunder: +25000

Spurs: +25000

