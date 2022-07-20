2022-23 NBA Odds: Looking at Every Divisional, Conference Favorite

Bulls have second-best odds to win Central Division originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
With the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas concluding, all eyes are now shifting toward the start of the regular season.
The first preseason game isn’t until the end of September, but team rosters are coming into fruition, barring any major trades (*cough cough* Kevin Durant).
So, which teams are favored to win their respective divisions and conferences? Let’s take an early look, with all odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:
Who is favored to win the Central Division in 2022-23?
The Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks are favored to win the Central Division for the fifth straight season in 2022-23, with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers tied for second. Here’s how the odds pan out:
- Milwaukee Bucks: -550
- Chicago Bulls: +550
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +550
- Detroit Pistons: +10000
- Indiana Pacers: +15000
Who is favored to win the Southeast Division in 2022-23?
The Miami Heat are favored to win the Southeast Division for the second straight year, but they will have competition from one other team. Here’s how the odds line up:
- Miami Heat: -140
- Atlanta Hawks: +140
- Charlotte Hornets: +1200
- Washington Wizards: 1400
- Orlando Magic: +50000
Who is favored to win the Atlantic Division in 2022-23?
Fans of the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors will have to wait to find their odds to win the division. PointsBet currently does not have odds for the Atlantic Division.
Who is favored to win the Northwest Division in 2022-23?
The Utah Jazz have won the Northwest Division for two straight years, but they are not expected to make it three. Here’s how this division stacks up:
- Denver Nuggets: -115
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +130
- Portland Trail Blazers: +700
- Utah Jazz: +2000
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +10000
Who is favored to win the Pacific Division in 2022-23?
Phoenix took home the Pacific Division title the past two seasons, but a certain franchise is favored to win its first ever divisional crown. Here’s how this group shapes up:
- Los Angeles Clippers: +155
- Phoenix Suns: +180
- Golden State Warriors: +225
- Los Angeles Lakers: +900
- Sacramento Kings: +50000
Who is favored to win the Southwest Division in 2022-23?
Following the emergence of the Memphis Grizzlies last year, they are favored to repeat in 2022-23. Here’s how the last division is expected to play out:
- Memphis Grizzlies: -115
- Dallas Mavericks: +150
- New Orleans Pelicans: +375
- San Antonio Spurs: +25000
- Houston Rockets: +50000
Who is favored to win the Eastern Conference in 2022-23?
Fresh off their 10th conference title in franchise history this past season, the Celtics are favored to repeat. These are the full 15-team Eastern Conference odds for 2022-23:
- Celtics: +250
- Bucks: +275
- Heat: +550
- 76ers: +600
- Nets: +700
- Raptors: +1400
- Bulls: +1800
- Hawks: +2200
- Cavaliers: +4000
- Knicks: +4000
- Hornets: +7000
- Wizards: +15000
- Pistons: +25000
- Pacers: +25000
- Magic: +25000
Who is favored to win the Western Conference in 2022-23?
Despite just winning the NBA Finals, the Warriors are not the favored team in the Western Conference. Instead, it is a divisional foe. Here’s a look at the odds for all 15 teams:
- Clippers: +325
- Warriors: +350
- Suns: +400
- Lakers: +600
- Nuggets: +1000
- Mavericks: +1200
- Grizzlies: +1200
- Timberwolves: +1500
- Pelicans: +1800
- Trail Blazers: +5000
- Jazz: +8000
- Kings: +15000
- Rockets: +25000
- Thunder: +25000
- Spurs: +25000
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.