2021 ‘Project Innovation' Grant Challenge Applications Now Open in Chicago

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation has kicked off their Project Innovation grant challenge in Chicago for a fourth consecutive year Friday, and grant applications are open.

Local nonprofits that are helping to move communities forward by encouraging a culture of equity and inclusion, creating pathways for individuals to participate and volunteer in community engagement efforts, fostering the next generation of storytellers and providing youth with the tools they need to succeed across multiple disciplines including entrepreneurship, are encouraged to submit a Project Innovation grant application at nbcuprojectinnovation.com or in Spanish at nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com between Jan. 8 and Feb. 12, 2021.

This year’s program features additional grant funding. The stations and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will together award a total of $315,000 (up from $225,000) to a maximum of 12 community organizations in participating markets in May 2021. Across all participating markets, a total of $3.475 million dollars will be presented to eligible nonprofits, up from $2.475 million.

Access program rules and eligibility at nbcuprojectinnovation.com. To access the information in Spanish, including the grant application and the program’s rules and eligibility requirements, visit nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com.

“NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago are immensely grateful to our non-profit community for their ongoing service to our neighbors during the pandemic,” said David Doebler, President and General Manager of NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago. "We are looking forward to providing even more monetary support this year through these grants at this critical time when charities need it the most to survive.”

Presented in 11 markets including Chicago, NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will select and award grants to eligible nonprofits that are located in and operate from the Chicago market, have an annual operating budget of more than $100,000 (defined by the organizations most recent 990-N IRS filing), and whose programs are helping to resolve everyday community issues in any of the following four grant categories:

Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.

Youth Education and Empowerment: In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

Project Innovation 2021 grants are available in the following markets that are serviced by a NBC/Telemundo owned station: New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, necn), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).

For more information about the Project Innovation grant challenge program, including a list of past winners from the local area, click here. Follow on social at @NBCUFoundation and #ProjectInnovation.