2021 NHL Playoffs: How Blackhawks Fans Can Watch the Stanley Cup Final

After a typically unpredictable slate of games in the NHL playoffs, the two teams left standing are the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.

As the last team in the North Division to make the postseason, the Canadiens battled back from a 3-1 deficit in the first round against the No. 1 seed Toronto Maple Leafs to advance with three straight wins. The Habs then swept the Winnipeg Jets in the second round and defeated the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-2, in the semifinals.

Coming in as the No. 3 seed in the Central Division, the Lightning dispatched the Florida Panthers, 4-2, and the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1, before outlasting the New York Islanders in Game 7 of their semifinal matchup.

Tampa Bay is looking for back-to-back championships, while the Habs would be the first Canadian team to capture the Cup since Montreal's last championship back in 1993.

How can I watch the Stanley Cup Final?

Kicking off on Monday night at 8 p.m., the Stanley Cup Final will be broadcast on NBCSN and NBC, as well as the NBC Sports app. You can stream the games here. Here’s the full schedule for the series:

Game 1: Monday, June 28, Canadiens at Lightning/Islanders, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN/Peacock)

Game 2: Wednesday, June 30, Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN/Peacock)

Game 3: Friday, July 2, Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Game 4: Monday, July 5, Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 5: Wednesday, July 7, Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 6: Friday, July 9, Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Game 7: Sunday, July 11, Canadiens at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (NBC)

*if necessary

Who is favored to win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final?

The Lightning are favored at -275 to the Canadiens’ +225 going into Game 1 on Monday night, according to our partner, PointsBet.

