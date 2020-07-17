2021 Cubs Convention Canceled Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2021 Cubs Convention has been canceled, the team announced in a message posted to its website.

The convention was set to take place Jan. 15-17 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

"With current public health guidelines limiting mass gatherings and unknown restrictions on hotels and events in the future, it’s become clear that planning and hosting an event of this magnitude is not practical at this time," the message read.

The team added its exploring "new and exciting" ways to engage fans virtually, and additional details will be shared in the coming months.