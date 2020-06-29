2020 White Sox Roster: Pool of 44 Players Will Report to Summer Camp

The White Sox announced Monday morning a group of 44 players who will report to a second round of spring training - now being dubbed Summer Camp - ahead of Major League Baseball's 60-game season.

Camp begins Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Thirty of these players will be named to the team's Opening Day roster, with the number of active players shrinking as the season goes on, first to 28 after the season's first two weeks and then to 26 two weeks later.

The White Sox will announce players who will be invited to join the taxi squad at an alternate training site in the near future.

Here's the list of 44 players reporting to the South Side this week:

Pitchers

- Drew Anderson

- Aaron Bummer

- Dylan Cease

- Steve Cishek

- Alex Colome

- Jimmy Cordero

- Ross Detwiler

- Dane Dunning

- Jace Fry

- Carson Fulmer

- Tayron Guerrero

- Lucas Giolito

- Gio Gonzalez

- Ian Hamilton

- Kelvin Herrera

- Codi Heuer

- Tyler Johnson

- Dallas Keuchel

- Michael Kopech

- Jimmy Lambert

- Reynaldo Lopez

- Evan Marshall

- Carlos Rodon

- Jose Ruiz

Catchers

- Zack Collins

- Yasmani Grandal

- James McCann

- Yermin Mercedes

Infielders

- Jose Abreu

- Tim Anderson

- Cheslor Cuthbert

- Edwin Encarnacion

- Leury Garcia

- Nick Madrigal

- Danny Mendick

- Yoan Moncada

- Andrew Romine

- Andrew Vaughn

Outfielders

- Luis Basabe

- Nicky Delmonico

- Adam Engel

- Eloy Jimenez

- Nomar Mazara

- Luis Robert



