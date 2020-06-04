2020 Indiana State Fair Canceled Due to COVID-19

The 2020 Indiana State Fair has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement by fair officials.

On Thursday, the Indiana State Fair Commission and State Fair Board announced the cancellation of the fair as a safety precaution due to the pandemic as well as a modified 4-H Livestock Show and additional activities that will be held on the State Fairgrounds in August.

This year’s traditional Indiana State Fair will not take place. Ultimately, the difficult decision was driven by the impact of COVID-19. (2/2) — Indiana State Fair (@IndyStateFair) June 4, 2020

"Safety is our number one priority. We’ve spent months working through options that would allow us to host the Fair," Commission Executive Director Cindy Hoye said. "Agriculture and youth are the foundation of our mission and the heartbeat of the Indiana State Fair, so we are determined and proud to honor our 4-H members with a version of that State Fair experience that allows Indiana’s youth to be recognized for their dedication and hard work."

Funds from tickets already purchased can be donated to charity, rolled over to the 2021 State Fair, that takes place next year from Aug. 6-22, or fully refunded by emailing accounting@indianastatefair.com.

Those wishing to participate in the 4-H Livestock Show must re-enter starting June 26.

The show will take place on weekends only from Aug. 7-Sept. 5. An updated schedule will be posted on the fair’s website in the coming days.

For more information on the State Fair 4-H Livestock Show and other 4-H activities click here.