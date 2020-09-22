2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Lights, camera, 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
After the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to delay the annual ceremony back in April, music lovers can now mark their calendars for Wednesday, Oct. 14. Kelly Clarkson is returning as the host of the Billboard Music Awards for the third consecutive year.
On Tuesday, the nominees for two of the top categories — Top Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album — were announced live on the TODAY show. Notable nominees from the categories include Taylor Swift, Khalid and the Jonas Brothers. Previously announced Icon Award recipient Garth Brooks is also set to appear.
Prior to its postponement, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were initially supposed to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Plans for a pandemic-friendly show have not been revealed, but if the Emmys are any indication, there's no doubt that a virtual awards show can be done!
Find out who's nominated below:
Top Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Jonas Brothers
- Khalid
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
- Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"
- Khalid, "Free Spirit"
- Post Malone, "Hollywood's Bleeding"
- Taylor Swift, "Lover"
Top 100 Song
- Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
- Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
- Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Top Male Artist
- DaBaby
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Panic! At The Disco
Top New Artist
- DBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):
- Mariah Carey
- Luke Combs
- Lil Nas X
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist:
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist:
- Jonas Brothers
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Shawn Mendes
- Post Malone
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):
- BTS
- Billie Eilish
- EXO
- GOT7
- Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist:
- Elton John
- Metallica
- P!nk
- The Rolling Stones
- Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist:
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
- Beyoncé
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour:
- B2K
- Janet Jackson
- Khalid
Top Rap Artist:
- DaBaby
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist:
- DaBaby
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
- Cardi B
- City Girls
- Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour:
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Top Country Artist:
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Dan + Shay
- Maren Morris
- Thomas Rhett
Top Country Male Artist:
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist:
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group:
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
Top Country Tour:
- Eric Church
- Florida Georgia Line
- George Strait
Top Rock Artist:
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Tame Impala
- Tool
- twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour:
- Elton John
- Metallica
- The Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist:
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
- Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
- Avicii
- The Chainsmokers
- DJ Snake
- Illenium
- Marshmello
Top Christian Artist:
- Lauren Daigle
- Elevation Worship
- For King & Country
- Hillsong United
- Kanye West
Top Gospel Artist:
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Sunday Service Choir
- Kanye West
Top Streaming Song:
- Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"
- Billie Eilish "bad guy"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"
- Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Top Selling Song:
- Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
- Billie Eilish "bad guy"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
- Blake Shelton "God's Country"
Top Radio Song:
- Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
- Khalid "Talk"
- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber "I Don't Care"
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):
- Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello "Señorita"
- Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber "I Don't Care"
Top R&B Song:
- Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"
- Doja Cat & Tyga "Juicy"
- Khalid "Talk"
- Lizzo "Good As Hell"
- The Weeknd "Heartless"
Top Rap Song:
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"
- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
- Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
- Post Malone "Wow."
Top Country Song:
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"
- Maren Morris "The Bones"
- Old Dominion "One Man Band"
- Blake Shelton "God's Country"
- Morgan Wallen "Whiskey Glasses"
Top Rock Song:
- Imagine Dragons "Bad Liar"
- Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker "I Think I'm Okay"
- Panic! At The Disco "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"
- Twenty One Pilots "Chlorine"
- Twenty One Pilots "The Hype"
Top Latin Song:
- Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin "China"
- Bad Bunny & Tainy "Callaita"
- Daddy Yankee ft. Snow "Con Calma"
- Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny "No Me Conoce"
- Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA "Otro Trago"
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
- Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
- Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee "Close To Me"
- Illenium & Jon Bellion "Good Things Fall Apart"
- Kygo x Whitney Houston "Higher Love"
- Marshmello ft. Chvrches "Here With Me"
Top Christian Song:
- Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser "Raise A Hallelujah"
- Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West "Nobody"
- Lauren Daigle "Rescue"
- For King & Country "God Only Knows"
- Kanye West "Follow God"
Top Gospel Song:
- Kirk Franklin "Love Theory"
- Kanye West "Closed on Sunday"
- Kanye West "Follow God"
- Kanye West "On God"
- Kanye West "Selah"
Tune into this NBC station to catch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.