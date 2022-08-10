2,000 Monkeypox Vaccine Appointments Are Available in Chicago This Weekend. Here's How to Get One

More than 2,000 appointments are available this weekend to receive the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine in Chicago, the city's department of public health announced Wednesday.

The following locations will offer the vaccine by appointment:

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 13 at CDPH MPV Vaccination Clinics at City College locations:

Kennedy King College (6301 S. Halsted St.); register at events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/nktvn/ and use the voucher code 813MPV

Malcolm X College (1900 W. Jackson Blvd.); register at events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/xudqs/ and use the voucher code 813MPV

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.



Aug. 14 at the MPV Vaccination Clinic hosted by RUSH and UIC at the College of Nursing

MPV Vaccination Clinic, 845 S. Damen Ave., for Illinois residents. Register at uicort.setmore.com.

In addition, MPV vaccine appointments are now available up to six days per week at three CDPH STI Clinics around the city by visiting getvaxchi.chicago.gov.

To access remaining available appointments this week at CDPH STI Clinics, use the following codes:

Lakeview Clinic, use referral code f0969104

Austin Clinic, use referral code 2774ae3b

Roseland Clinic, use referral code fb1c220e

"Our MPV vaccine supply continues to increase, and we are pleased to be opening up larger clinics to serve even more Chicagoans, while still working to vaccinate those at highest risk to help stop the spread,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady in a statement. "CDPH has been working closely with healthcare providers, clinics, and community-based organizations who work with individuals disconnected from medical services to schedule vaccination appointments."

Close contacts, including household members with close physical contact or intimate partners, of someone diagnosed with MPV are prioritized for vaccination regardless of sex, gender or sexual orientation, Arwady said. In addition, the vaccine is available to gay or bisexual men and transgender persons 18 years of age and older who:

Have had multiple or anonymous sex partners, or sex at a social or sexual venue, or sex in exchange for money or goods, AND

Have not previously been infected with MPV.

For more information about monkeypox, head here Chicago.gov/MPV.