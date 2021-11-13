20-Year-Old Woman Shot in the Head, Critically Injured While Driving, Police Say

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head while driving in Chicago's Fifth City neighborhood Friday night, according to authorities.

The woman was driving in the 3400 block of West Jackson at approximately 11:37 p.m. when she was shot in the head by an unknown person, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition, officials said.

No one was in custody as of Saturday morning and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police have not provided further details at this time.