20 sickened, 10 hospitalized in Salmonella outbreak linked to Avondale taqueria

Chicago health officials are investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to a taqueria in the city's Avondale neighborhood that has left 20 people sickened, with 10 individuals requiring hospitalization.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, infected individuals had consumed prepared food from a taqueria in Carniceria Guanajuato, located at 3140 North California Avenue.

The taqueria was voluntarily closed by Carniceria Guanajuato on Sept. 8, with those who have purchased prepared food from either the taqueria or grocery store section of the location since Aug. 29 being advised to discard it.

Those who have eaten prepared food from the taqueria or grocery store section of Carniceria Guanajuato since Aug. 29 may have been exposed to Salmonella.

According to the CDPH, an environmental assessment of the grocery store and guidance on safe food handling and environmental cleaning was performed.

Symptoms of Salmonella typically last from four to seven days, with most infected individuals recovering without the need of treatment.

Though antibiotics are not needed in the recovery of most infections, older and immunocompromised individuals may require treatment.

Most people infected develop diarrhea, abdominal pain or a fever between six hours and six days after eating contaminated food, according to the CDPH.

Those who may have gotten ill after eating food from Carniceria Guanajuato are asked to file a food poisoning complaint at outbreak@cityofchicago.org.