20 Shot, 2 Fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Twenty people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

Three people were shot, one of them fatally, in Lawndale on the West Side.

The group was in a vehicle about 2:25 p.m. in the 600 block of South Kostner Avenue, when someone fired shots, striking the three of them, Chicago police said.

One man was struck in the body and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as 24-year-old Yarnell Hicks, who lived in the neighborhood.

A 22-year-old man who was struck in the hand and ear was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 52-year-old woman who was struck in the neck was in serious condition at the same hospital.

Hours prior a man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side, police said.

About 12:10 p.m., the man, 27, and the woman, 30, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3600 block of West Polk Street, when two people approached and began firing shots at them, police said.

The man was struck in the torso, head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Samuel Hart, of Lawndale.

The woman was shot in the buttocks and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, according to police.

In non-fatal shootings, a 32-year-old man was shot inside a first-floor apartment in Englewood, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:49 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 61st Street, police said.

According to police, the shooter was a male.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the right hip and right leg, police said.

A teenage boy was shot in Chatham on the South Side.

The boy, 16, was standing outside about 8:55 p.m. in the 200 block of East 79th Street, when someone drove by and fired shots, police said.

The boy was struck in the abdomen and backside and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

About an hour prior a man was wounded in a shooting in East Ukrainian Village on the Near West Side.

About 8:50 p.m., the man, 22, was walking in the 1900 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone shot at him from across the street, police said.

The man was struck in the calf and taken to Rush Hospital in good condition, police said.

An hour before then three people were shot in Austin on the West Side, including a man who was left in critical condition.

The trio were in a vehicle about 7:50 p.m. when someone in another vehicle drove up in the 5200 block of West Madison Street, and opened fire, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Two other men, 27 and 29, were both struck in the thigh and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

A man was shot in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The man, 19, was on the sidewalk about 6:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West 112th Place when someone shot him in the flank and hand, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

About thirty minutes prior a man was shot in West Town.

The 43-year-old was on the sidewalk about 6:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Seven others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Four people were shot, one person fatally, Monday in Chicago.