No, it's not the Powerball jackpot -- but you're going to want to check your tickets.

While the last two billion-dollar Powerball jackpots haven't yielded a winner, 20 winning tickets sold Illinois for the past two drawings are worth a combined total of more than $1.4 million.

Here's a recap of the numbers drawn in two of the recent Powerball drawings, where big tickets in Illinois were won, and how much those winning tickets pay out.

Saturday's Nov. 5 Powerball Drawing of $1.5 Billion

According to state lottery officials, eight lucky Powerball tickets from Saturday's $1.5 billion drawing did payout a total of $700,000

"Three lucky players matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $150,000 each," Illinois Lottery said in a press release. "Five players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each."

Here's where each of the winning tickets were sold:

$150,000: Circle K in Steger, 3507 Chicago Rd.

Circle K in Steger, 3507 Chicago Rd. $150,000: Express Lane in Cordova, 199 Route 84 N.

Express Lane in Cordova, 199 Route 84 N. $150,000: Ticket purchased online at Illinois Lottery website

Ticket purchased online at Illinois Lottery website $50,000: Casey's in Jerseyville, 908 W. Carpenter St.

Casey's in Jerseyville, 908 W. Carpenter St. $50,000: DG Food & Liquor Mart in Downer's Grove, 2027 Ogden Ave.

DG Food & Liquor Mart in Downer's Grove, 2027 Ogden Ave. $50,000 : Hucks in Mount Vernon, 3300 Broadway St.

: Hucks in Mount Vernon, 3300 Broadway St. $50,000 : Hucks in Mount Vernon, 3300 Broadway St.

: Hucks in Mount Vernon, 3300 Broadway St. $50,000: MJ7 Oil Corporation in Winthrop Harbor, 901 Sheridan Rd.

The numbers from Saturday's $1.5 Powerball drawing are: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and a Powerball of 20.

Wednesday's Nov. 2 Powerball Drawing of $1.2 Billion

According to Illinois Lottery officials, in Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, three players captured prizes of $100,000, while nine others won prizes of $50,000 in the drawing.

All 12 players matched four numbers and the Powerball, with three of the players using the “Powerplay” feature to double their $50,000 prize.

Here's where each of the winning tickets were sold:

$100,000: Jewel in Bolingbrook, 1200 W. Boughton Rd.

Jewel in Bolingbrook, 1200 W. Boughton Rd. $100,000: Sunshine Food Mart in Joliet, 806 Wilcox St.

Sunshine Food Mart in Joliet, 806 Wilcox St. $100,000: Metamora IGA in Metamora, 610 W. Mount Vernon St.

Metamora IGA in Metamora, 610 W. Mount Vernon St. $50,000: Circle K in Aurora, 65 S. Route 59

Circle K in Aurora, 65 S. Route 59 $50,000: BrookHaven MarketPlace in Darien, 7516 South Cass Ave.

BrookHaven MarketPlace in Darien, 7516 South Cass Ave. $50,000: Thornton Gas in Oak Lawn, 9138 S. Cicero Ave.

Thornton Gas in Oak Lawn, 9138 S. Cicero Ave. $50,000: Jewel in Oak Park, 7036 Roosevelt Rd.

Jewel in Oak Park, 7036 Roosevelt Rd. $50,000: Casey's in Palatine, 1228 E. Dundee Rd.

Casey's in Palatine, 1228 E. Dundee Rd. $50,000: Circle K in Pekin, 111 N. Capitol St.

Circle K in Pekin, 111 N. Capitol St. $50 , 000: Thornton Gas in Savoy, 101 Burwash Ave.

, Thornton Gas in Savoy, 101 Burwash Ave. $50,000: Thornton Gas in Third Lake, 34225 North U.S. 45

Thornton Gas in Third Lake, 34225 North U.S. 45 $50,000: Circle K in Woodridge, 2010 87th St.

The numbers from Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball drawing are: 22, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with a red Powerball of 23

Do You Need to Match All 6 Numbers to Win a Payout?

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. During a Powerball drawing, five white balls are drawn, each containing a number from 1 to 69, along one with red Powerball, which contains a number from 1 to 26.

While players can win a payout in nine different ways, only the grand prize jackpot can be won by matching six numbers.

Players can win various payouts from one, two, three, four, or five matched numbers. That prize increases if the Powerball number is matched.

Here's a Powerball Payout breakdown:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

Players also have the option of adding a "Power Play" to their ticket, which is an additional cost but can increase the amount of money you win if you get a match.

When is the Next Powerball Drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Nov. 7. at 9:59 p.m. CST. It is currently worth $1.9 billion.

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.