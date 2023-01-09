20 questions with Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty:

1. Favorite NHL team growing up and why?

Pittsburgh Penguins because I was from the area and they were having some success when I was getting into hockey. I was always a huge Penguins fan. What was that like getting drafted by them? It was crazy. It was surreal. One of the craziest days of my life. To be able to play there and get my start in the NHL was pretty special.

2. Favorite NHL player growing up and why?

Sidney Crosby. It's a no-brainer. He pretty much saved hockey in the area. You'd see him do stuff in the game when I was a kid and then the next day at stick time, all the kids would be trying the same move or something.

3. What was your welcome to the NHL moment?

That's a good question. I just remember being at training camp and here I'm sitting next to Sid, my childhood idol, and I'm just trying to think of something to say and I was drawing a blank. I couldn't think of anything good to say so I asked him what the score was and he was like: "I think it's tied." *Laughs*

4. Favorite road city in the NHL and why?

I like San Jose. It's a good one. We usually seem to get a couple days there and I like to play golf in beautiful parts of the world.

5. Favorite road arena in the NHL and why?

I like Boston. It's really cool. You feel like you're in a battle when you step into Boston. The fans are so intense. It just always seems like a playoff game when you're there.

6. Favorite all-time teammate and why?

I'd actually have to say, my rookie year in Wilkes-Barre, I was lucky enough to play with Jimmy Hayes, rest in peace. Just the all-time best guy, funniest guy, every day you're showing up to the rink excited seeing what's Hayesy going to do today. Just an all-time guy and probably my favorite teammate ever.

7. Why do you wear No. 24?

I think I had three numbers to pick from when I came to Chicago, and it was a no-brainer. I actually wore 24 my freshman year in college. I like it a lot.

8. Favorite activity to unwind from hockey?

If it's nice out, I like to play golf if I get the chance. That's my all-time favorite. Otherwise, nowadays, I play with my puppy.

9. What's your stick flex number?

95. I just think it's a nice middle. Not too whippy, not too stiff.

10. What's one thing you have to do on a game day?

Can I say nap? I'll just say nap.

11. Best hockey prank you've witnessed

Growing up, I've seen clear tape or, sorry, wax on the skate blades when they're going out and your buddies right away faceplant on the ice.

12. Hardest player you've had to defend and why

Connor McDavid. This year especially. I've obviously played against him and know how good he is, but when we played him this year in October, I was just like: "Wow, this is a different animal out here. I've never seen someone move this fast."

13. Current or former players you'd want as your linemates

I think those Russian guys in Detroit from the Russian Five, playing with Sergei Fedorov and Igor Larionov. That would be pretty cool, probably could come up with some pretty cool plays. *Laughs*

14. Build your 3-on-3 overtime lineup

I'll go Connor McDavid, Sergei Fedorov and let me throw Patrick Kane in there just to spice it up.

15. Favorite movie and why

Can I give you a couple? Happy Gilmore and Major League.

16. Favorite vacation spot in the summer, is it anywhere with a golf course? *Laughs*

Pebble Beach!

17. Favorite sport outside of hockey?

Golf. *Laughs*

18. What's your golf handicap? I heard you're really good.

Don't report that, I'm not trying to give away too many shots. *Laughs* On the NHLPA's Player Poll, you were voted as a Top 5 golfer in the league. There are some good players in the league. It would be nice if they held a tournament and each team sent a few guys. I think that'd be really fun if they did that in the summer.

Oh, and as a follow-up to that, which 3 teammates would you want in a foursome?

I'll go with Jonathan Toews, he's pretty good, he can hit it far and gets his ass into it. I'd go with Patrick Kane and ... hmmm ... there's not many good players on this team *Laughs*. Maybe Taylor Raddysh or Jack Johnson just for the stories. ... Oh, Jake McCabe! Add him to the foursome and take out Jack. Maybe take out Tazer too and put in Andreas Athanasiou.

19. Favorite non-hockey athlete ever?

Michael Jordan.

20. If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?

I don't want to say golfer, but I'd probably be a golfer. *Laughs*

