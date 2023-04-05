20 Questions With Blackhawks Forward Reese Johnson

20 questions with Hawks forward Reese Johnson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks forward Reese Johnson:

1. Favorite NHL team growing up and why?

I always liked Sidney Crosby. I was a big fan of his growing up, so I liked the Penguins. I also liked the Flames, just being a Canadian boy there.

2. Favorite NHL player growing up and why?

Sidney Crosby, but also Jonathan Toews too as I got a little older. It was pretty cool to be able to play with him after that.

3. What was your welcome to the NHL moment?

Probably my first game, even though it was during COVID with no fans in the stands. Even with that, I was pretty nervous. It was pretty special.

4. Favorite road city in the NHL

I haven't been to every city yet. I like the California road swing. I think it's pretty cool, the California style of life is pretty sweet. When we were there at the start of the year, we went to Laguna Beach for the Father's Trip, so that was probably the coolest experience.

5. Favorite road arena in the NHL

Vegas is pretty crazy. Carolina is cool too. They're both pretty loud rinks, I like both of those.

6. Favorite all-time teammate and why?

I'd probably have to go with Tazer, honestly. Quite a unique guy and has obviously helped me lots, on and off the ice.

7. Why do you wear No. 52?

They gave it to me, no option, just a training camp number. I actually like the number now. In junior, I wore 17, which was also given to me. Prior to that, 21. And in Rockford I wore 24 and 19. But yeah, when they gave me 52, I knew that's when they wanted me finishing all my checks. *Laughs*

8. Favorite activity to unwind from hockey?

Honestly, I like playing cards. My girlfriend and I like to play cards after a game, play a game of Crib or something like that. It's always fun to just take your mind off things and wind down after a game. If I could choose, I'd probably throw in a line and do some fishing, but it's tough to do around here.

9. What's your stick flex number?

85. I've always been 85. Ever since probably 15 or 16 years old, I've used the same curve, same flex. I tried switching it up last year, I tried going a little stiffer and I felt terrible, so I was like, 'Yeah, I probably won't do that.'

10. What's one thing you have to do on a game day?

Nap's popular. I actually used to be quite superstitious with my routine and pregame stuff and I've got away from that, which is good. I have an arp machine now, so I like to do that, I don't know if you're familiar with that. It's basically a big stim machine that activates muscles before. I always sit in the room and do some funky exercises. The boys chirp me a bit, but it's good.

11. Best hockey prank you've witnessed

I don't even know. I haven't really been a part of many pranks. I know last year when MacKenzie Entwistle got his vehicle stolen, we were trying to scheme up to get [vice president of team operations] Tony Ommen to organize someone driving away in Macker's car or something, but it never happened. It would've been hilarious.

12. Hardest player you've had to defend and why

Probably Connor McDavid, for sure. And Leon Draisaitl. That duo is pretty tough. And then Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, same kind of dynamic. Their skating is what's hard to defend.

13. Current or former player you'd want as your linemates

Can it be in junior or something like that? Me and Brandon Hagel had some pretty good chemistry as 20-year-olds. There's three 20-year-olds that played together. It was Brandon Hagel, Jeff de Wit and myself, we were all really good buddies off the ice and being the three over-agers on the team, it was pretty fun being able to hang out off the ice and be really good buddies and then go to the rink and play together and perform as well. That was really good chemistry.

14. Build your all-time 3-on-3 overtime lineup

I don't know if I'd be out there. Some have included themselves. Have they? OK, I'll maybe put myself out there with Patrick Kane and Andreas Athanasiou. I'll stand in front and screen in overtime.

I actually meant in history, not teammates. Oh! I think you have to go with Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and ... And you. Yeah, and me. I'll be on the back end. *Laughs*

15. Favorite TV show or movie

Favorite movie is Lone Survivor, it's a true story based on SEAL Team Six. It was Operation Red Wings, is what it was called. It's popular.

16. Favorite vacation spot in the summer

I like going to the lake. We have a lake pretty close to our acreage back home, just getting on the boat and hanging out. Our acreage is nice, we've got the river back there so we can fly fish and stuff.

17. Favorite sport outside of hockey?

Golf, for sure.

18. What's your golf handicap and which 3 teammates would you want in a foursome?

That's a good one. Probably about a 15.

Are we trying to get the lowest score? Yeah, or a combination of low score and for entertainment. Sam Lafferty — (former teammate) — would be in there trying to lower the score. Let's put Alex Stalock in there for a little atmosphere. Jonathan Toews for a couple snaps on the course, maybe slam his club once or twice. *Laughs*

19. Favorite non-hockey athlete ever?

I liked Georges St-Pierre. He was a UFC fighter growing up. I always thought he was one of my favorites. Humble guy.

20. If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?

If I wouldn't have signed out of junior, I would've worked either as a RCMP officer or a city police officer back home. It would've been cool to get into the drug portion of things, maybe a little undercover work, SWAT team stuff. I think the coolest job, besides what we're doing, is being a Navy SEAL. I think that's the craziest job in the world I'd say, but I don't know if I could ... I'd like to think I can handle it, but honestly you never know.

Any idea what you want to do post-playing career? I'd actually like to run some cattle on the acreage back home, buy some more land hopefully one day and have a couple hired men to help me out and spend some time outside and be able to do that.

